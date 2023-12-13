“Why is this still a thing?”: YourRAGE reacts to xQc “simping” on Adept despite their legal case

Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding fellow streamer Felix "xQc" and his ex-girlfriend Samantha or Sam "Adept." For those out of the loop, the two have been in a legal battle for over a year now, however, despite their complex situation, recent leaked DMs have shown that Felix has tried contacting Adept.

YourRAGE, who is one of the biggest Just Chatting streamers, also weighed in on the recent drama after Adept publicly shared private DMs between herself and xQc. Josh said:

"Why is this still a thing?"

"What is this, bruh?" - YourRAGE left confused at recent leaked DMs involving xQC and Adept

The ongoing drama between xQc and Adept seemed to have reached a resolution when xQc revealed that their year-long legal battle had concluded. However, in the days following that announcement, additional controversy unfolded.

Adept has since shared a series of chat messages and screenshots where the French-Canadian streamer can be observed conversing with her, expressing a desire for her to call him.

The screenshots naturally gained widespread attention, quickly going viral. Now, YourRAGE has also shared his perspective on the drama, stating his thoughts. He said:

"This b*tch Adept posted like Instagram stories of Felix still like, simping or some sh*t, bro. Like, what is this? (pointing at one of the leaked screenshots)"

The streamer, clearly confused with the entire drama, said:

"I don't even know what the f**k this even means. Like, why is this still a thing, my ni**a? Like, what the f**k? What is this, bruh?"

Here's what he had to say to xQc:

"Bro, leave that sh*t alone, bro. Leave it alone...'He got a problem?' (reading one of the chat's comments). That's what happens when you are in a long a** relationship, bro."

What did the community say?

The recent leaked chat has raised several eyebrows, particularly among xQc's loyal fanbase. Reacting to Josh's take on the drama, here's what Felix's community had to say:

Fans react to the clip. (Image via YouTube/xQcClips)

xQc hasn't remained silent on the matter either. Recently, during his stream, he addressed the situation by stating that the reason he reached out to Adept was to inquire if she harbored any remorse regarding their legal battle. To read more about the story, click here.