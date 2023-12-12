"More lies and more spinning the narrative" - Adept leaks more private DMs with xQc, reveals talks about "wedding ring"

The ongoing drama involving Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" and Sam "Adept" has turned to a new chapter after Adept, once again, took to her Instagram stories to leak some rather eye-brow-raising DMs sent to her by the streamer.

Today (December 12), Adept posted several screenshots where the French-Canadian can be seen chatting with her about various topics, including his relationship with his mod (it was alleged that he had paid one of his head mods to have s*x with him).

She posted a picture of the streamer (unclear when it was exactly taken), captioning it with (within quotes, implying Felix said it):

"Laval (Quebec) is lonely. There's no girls here I was just trying to hit."

Adept shares cryptic Instagram stories targeted at her ex-boyfriend (Image via Instagram/Adept)

In another screenshot, Felix can be seen stating that they should be proud of each other. Adept captioned it by stating:

"More lies and more spinning the narrative. More changing the sequence of events."

Adept leaks private DMS (Image via Instagram/Adept)

Adept shares pictures of alleged wedding ring that xQc bought her

Despite the recent revelation that the legal dispute between xQc and Adept has concluded, the two seem to continue to maintain contact. Adept shared a screenshot of a message from xQc dated as early as November 30, wherein he openly conveyed his feelings of missing her.

For instance, in one of the messages, xQc wrote:

"I wish you called, every night I just looked at my phone wondering when. I'd go up to this spot super high up on a hill and sit and looked at the moon, wondering if you were looking at it too."

Felix allegedly said that he missed her (Image via Instagram/Adept)

Adding to the intrigue, Adept then unveiled another bombshell by sharing a picture where she showcased a diamond ring, purportedly purchased by xQc for their marriage. Here's what she posted:

Adept shares an image of her wedding ring (Image via Instagram/Adept)

She also posted the chat messages she exchanged with him after telling him that she was wearing the wedding ring:

Adept leaks more private DMs (Image via Instagram/Adept)

Furthermore, she posted another screenshot where the streamer conveyed that he had attempted to "give" her a lot, potentially implying emotional support or involvement:

Felix alleged that he tried "giving" back to her (Image via Instagram/Adept)

These messages have undoubtedly caught many by surprise, especially considering that for over a year, the duo had been in conflict both online and in legal battles. Recently, Felix openly addressed his desire to discover if Adept harbored any remorse for the ongoing feud.