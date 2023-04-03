"I never thought he would die" - Mizkif shares an emotional address after his pet rabbit passes away

During a livestream on April 2, 2023, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" shared an emotional message in the aftermath of the passing away of his pet rabbit, Dedo. The streamer burst into tears and stated that the situation "sucked."

Mizkif further revealed that his ex-girlfriend and fellow Twitch streamer Maya gave him the pet. He claimed that he struggled with being "present," and that Dedo was the one who helped him with this.

While addressing the community, the Texas-based content creator recalled a statement that he made some time ago in which he claimed that whenever his pet died, so would his livestream. Matthew also stated:

"I never thought he would die. Just remember two weeks ago? When I was, like... when he dies, my stream dies. You know? It's a lot. He means a lot to me."

"This one hit me a lot for multiple reasons" - Mizkif explains why his pet rabbit meant a lot to him

After saying that he believed Dedo would "never die," the co-founder of One True King (OTK) mentioned that he previously had several rabbits as pets. However, Dedo's death, in particular, "hit him" for a variety of reasons. One of the primary reasons Mizkif stated was that he spent the majority of his livestreaming career with his pet:

"I've had five rabbits in my life, chat. And... they haven't really meant. Like, when they die, I'm like, 'All right,' Like, 'Who's cooking?' Right? It's like, 'It sucks. I feel bad.' It's not like this. This one hit me a lot for multiple reasons. I mean, you got to realize something. I was around this rabbit all day. Like, my life. My career. I'm in this room, all day. That's is all I do. I sit here and he's right there, next to me. The whole time. My whole career."

The Twitch streamer added that Dedo had become an integral part of the community. A few moments later, Mizkif revealed that Maya had given him the rabbit and that it had helped with his mental health:

"You know what else, chat? Maya got me that rabbit because he kept me present. So... I have a very hard time being present. So, he kept me present (the streamer starts crying). He did. It sucks, man!"

Timestamp: 00:24:35

The emotional address continued with the 28-year-old personality saying that his cat, Chompy, had been following him everywhere ever since Dedo passed away:

"Look at this. Like, literally, you know, while he's gone. This thing (the streamer shows his cat) literally follows me everywhere, every day. Like, literally, everywhere I go, he follows me. You know? So, I still have him."

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comments section featured over 70 fan reactions and here's a snippet of some pertinent ones:

Fans on YouTube reacting to the streamer's address (Image via OTK Friends/YouTube)

As numerous community members expressed their condolences on the passing of the streamer's pet, one fan praised Mizkif for expressing his feelings about the unfortunate situation.

