"I placed them on the shelf" - MrBeast explains why a shopping store did "0 sales" of his new Feastables chocolate bars

YouTube sensation and entrepreneur Jimmy "MrBeast" has again scored big with his latest project. He recently revamped his chocolate brand, "Feastables," labeling it the "best-tasting chocolate ever made by mankind." Demand has been so high that major retailers like Walmart and Target need to restock it faster than other products.

In fact, the YouTuber himself visited several Walmart and Target stores, revealing in a new post that all racks showcasing Feastables were empty due to rapid sell-outs. Additionally, he mentioned personally assisting store workers in restocking his chocolate bars back onto the shelves. He wrote:

"This store was doing 0 sales and when I visited it had 0 product on shelf. I found these in the backroom and had them scan them in/I placed them on the shelf. The store then started selling a bar an hour haha."

He added:

"Most products don’t have velocities like ours so you have to stock the shelves more frequently or they sit empty and people don’t have anything to buy."

Feastables selling out in major retailers following its rebranding (Image via X)

MrBeast's Feastables are selling out fast, fans react

Given MrBeast's prominence in the content creation realm, it's no surprise that his chocolate brand Feastables sold out at an astonishing rate. Fans themselves tweeted at the YouTuber, expressing frustration that they couldn't purchase the chocolate bars because they were sold out everywhere.

In one post, MrBeast wrote that he and his team were working to restock the chocolate bars across retail stores. He said:

"I’m seeing this a lot, doing everything I can to restock stores with the new Feastables bar, only so many I can put on a shelf."

Jimmy responds to fans about the chocolate bars being sold out (Image via X)

Fans have also responded to MrBeast's latest post, with many expressing complaints about the stores' work ethic in restocking the chocolate bars. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Fans critical of the retail stores (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans take shots at the companies for not being mindful (Image via X)

For those wondering, Feastables is currently available in seven distinct flavors. However, at the time of writing, they are not available for purchase on the website. Users have to visit retail stores like Walmart to get their hands on the chocolate bars.