"I played Sam as bisexual" - Starfield voice actor's response to players' homophobic remark wins over internet

A social media post by Starfield voice actor Elias Toufexis is winning hearts because of his comeback to a homophobic remark made by a player. The exchange on X was over a gamer's post about the option to romance Sam Coe, an NPC in Bethesda's new Sci-Fi RPG. The game has seen its fair share of controversies since arriving on early access on September 1.

With there being a couple of days left till full release, many players have been complaining about certain decisions taken by Bethesda, including the option to choose pronouns during character creation. On that note, yesterday (September 3), a post on X went viral after the user expressed disgust at the fact that Starfield players have the option to romance Sam Coe even if they are not women. The problematic post reads:

"Gross. You can flirt with Sam Coe in Starfield. This is fine if you're a woman, but I always play as myself in a game. This also goes against the story as Sam is a straight guy, just like yours truly. So why is the option there for males?"

Expand Tweet

In a quote reply, the voice actor for Sam, Elias Toufexis, hit back at the homophobic remark, saying he played the character as a bisexual:

"Actually, I played Sam as bisexual."

The comeback has attracted quite the attention of many in the gaming community, who are lauding Elias for clapping back at the offensive remarks.

"Best response ever!": Social media is all praise for Starfield voice actor for shutting down a homophobic post on X

As mentioned before, Starfield has already seen a number of controversies, and the game has yet to get its full release. Some YouTubers and streamers had a meltdown about the pronoun selection option in-game. Some even talked about a potential boycott and posted about getting refunds.

The outrage has seemingly overflowed into other parts of the game, with some finding faults in romance options. A small YouTuber named The Gaming Christian took offense to how "male" players have the option to flirt with a male NPC named Sam Coe, and his post on X has attracted over a million views up till now.

In response, the voice actor of the character Sam Coe directly replied to it from his own profile and revealed that he played Sam as a bisexual. The retort saw a lot of positive attention from gamers, with one X user applauding it as the best response.

Expand Tweet

Some also talked about the game receiving undue negative attention:

Expand Tweet

Here are some more general reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even before the early access launch of Starfield, the game had become embroiled in controversy over it being an Xbox and PC exclusive. Apparently, some groups expressed their interest in review-bombing the game due to this very reason.