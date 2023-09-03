Starfield Sam Coe romance guide

Sam Coe is one companion who can accompany you throughout your journey in Bethesda's new hit, Starfield. One of the best companions in the game, Sam proves himself to be a useful ally with his piloting, rifle, payloads, and Geology skills. Given the right circumstances, you can even take your relationship with this ex-cowboy to the next level.

Your relationship with him opens up during the campaign when you choose one of three options as you proceed with the Constellation organization. You’ll be meeting his cute little girl, Cora, as you approach them. You’ll have to complete The Early Nest quest and from there, you are set to create one of the best romances in Starfield.

Starfield companion guide: Romancing Sam Coe

Flirt with Sam multiple times to romance him in Starfield. (Image via Bethesda)

Forming a deep bond in Starfield with a partner brings about unique advantages. By romancing Sam Coe, you get to enjoy an additional 15% experience points boost for a duration of 24 minutes, thanks to the unique Emotional Security Buff. It's not your typical well-rested buff; this cowboy brings a unique touch to the game's dynamics.

Just as in any fulfilling romantic relationship, understanding your partner's preferences and consistently engaging in activities they enjoy is key. Equally important, though, is being mindful of their dislikes.

While some companions in Starfield may react explosively when theft occurs, Sam tends to maintain a more composed demeanor in such situations. However, it's essential not to push the boundaries of his patience, as this genuinely good-hearted individual might surprise you by returning the favor in kind.

In general, Sam's principles revolve around a deep sense of justice. He finds satisfaction in meting out appropriate consequences for crimes committed, and he doesn't shy away from considering death as a justifiable punishment for those he deems deserving of it. Above all, he values empathy.

Extend your kindness to Cora to earn Sam Coe's trust in Starfield. (Image via Bethesda)

To earn his trust and favor, it's advisable to align with his beliefs. Support his sentiments regarding his father, and, more importantly, extend your support and care to his young Cora. By doing so, you will quickly find yourself in his good graces.

Now that you understand his likes and dislikes, it's time to take action. Follow the steps below to start romancing the ex-cowboy.

Approach Sam Coe in the Constellation lounge and complete “The Early Nest” to unlock him as a companion. Choose him as your active companion throughout the whole game. Every time Sam wants to speak with you, select the Flirt dialogue options. Continue to repeat this throughout your adventure. Once repeated enough, both Sam and his little Cora might hint at the topic of being Sam’s wife. Make sure to complete the “Matters of the Hart” quest with him. This is important because if completed, you’ll finally be able to marry him. Select Commitment and then Commitment: Sam Coe to complete the marriage ceremony.

Congratulations! You’re finally married to Sam Coe. There’s a lot of flirting throughout the whole task, but it’s all worth it in the end. You’ll be able to celebrate the ceremony with him and his family. Way to go catching the cowboy in town!

That concludes our Sam Coe romance guide in Starfield. Check this article to learn more about romancing other companions in the game.