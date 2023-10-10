“I post only boring and cringe stuff” - xQc reveals why his Instagram account was banned, pleads with Meta to resolve the issue

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" talked about the recent mystery surrounding the abrupt disappearance of his Instagram account. In case you missed it, his account vanished from the platform without warning last Saturday (October 7). Nevertheless, today (October 10), the streamer addressed the matter, revealing that his account has indeed been subject to a ban.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to further explain that he had also received an email from the platform revealing that his account had received a "guideline strike." He wrote:

"HELLO @instagram OR @Meta OR WHOEVER CAN HELP. My instagram got banned out of nowhere, the email says it’s a guideline strike and will be resolved in a day. It’s been many My account is xqcow1 and I post only boring and cringe stuff like this photo attached here. Help please."

Felix explains receiving a guideline strike from Instagram (Image via X/Twitter)

What did xQc post to warrant a ban?

Popular Twitch streamer xQc's Instagram has been unexpectedly banned since October 7. Although it took a few days for the streamer to break his silence on the matter, he has now disclosed that he's received a guideline strike.

Regarding his Instagram account, there doesn't seem to be any unusual activity. His most recent post was actually a picture of him proudly holding the trophy from the Sidemen Charity Match 2023, where he represented the YouTube All-Stars XI against the Sidemen FC.

The streamer, in fact, had a following of just over 570K with 77 posts on his Instagram account. Interestingly, there haven't been any reports of the streamer posting content that violates the platform's guidelines.

However, he did engage in a back-and-forth exchange (through his Instagram stories) with his ex-girlfriend Adept. She also accused him of engaging in a s*xual relationship with his head moderator in exchange for money. This, however, is unlikely to have directly caused the ban.

What did fans say?

His X/Twitter post has already garnered a lot of attention from fans. Here are some of the notable reactions left under the post:

Fans give their take on Felix's Instagram ban (Image via X/Twitter)

Felix is currently one of the biggest Twitch stars and boasts an impressive following of over 11.9 million on Twitch, along with an additional 570K followers on Kick.