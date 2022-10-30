"I was pregnant": Adriana Chechik reveals she was pregnant when she broke her back at San Diego TwitchCon

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik recently revealed that she found out that she had been pregnant when she underwent surgery after breaking her back in an accident earlier this month at TwitchCon San Diego. The injury sparked a big debate about the purple platform's capability to provide a hazard-free environment for participants of the event.

During the first stream post-surgery, the streamer bluntly told her audience that she was pregnant when she was in the hospital getting operated on after the accident in the foam pit. Here's what she said:

"I don't care if everyone's gonna know, but I was pregnant. And I didn't find out till I was in the hospital. So I also have like crazy hormones. But I am not pregnant anymore because of the surgery. I couldn't keep it."

Adriana Chechik describes what happened after TwitchCon accident

To her fans' delight, the content creator is back streaming on the Amazon-owned platform, having recovered from the surgery. However, Adriana appears to still be feeling the effects of the injury and the subsequent operation. She explained that she has been experiencing shortness of breath, saying:

"I'm out of breath, if you can't tell I'm already out of breath. I get out of breath holding my phone, everything."

The popular streamer took to her Twitch channel to share her experience and journey of recovery after the fateful fall in the foam pit at TwitchCon. Donning a Halloween costume, she opened up about what followed her injury, stating:

"I got sent to a trauma hospital, and the trauma hospital... had one of the leading neurosurgeon teams. So I had a team of eight doctors that cared for me, and I was four days in hospital before the surgery. Just because they were prepping for nerve damage and a bunch of other stuff that could've gone wrong, or they couldn't tell from the CT or the MRI."

Praising the doctors, she said:

"They did an amazing job. The stitches were inside because I'm a model. So, I was like, 'Can you do anything to hide the stitches?'"

Adriana Chechik then turned around to show the camera the scar on her back so that her audience could get a clear picture of what she'd had to go through over the last couple of weeks. The popular personality also pointed out the position of the metal rod in her back that was inserted to help with her injury.

"The scar looks really... So, the rod runs from here all the way up to there. And that's the full length of the rod. The rod is about 10 foot."

Despite the scar on her spine, the streamer seemed quite optimistic and assured her viewers that she was a "fast healer" and that there wasn't much to worry about.

"But I heal very fast, so. Oh well, that looks... yeah, they did an amazing job."

Adriana Chechik also explained that she has to wear a back brace regularly and put on half of what she normally wears to showcase it to her fans. The streamer then proceeded to tighten the brace after replying to the chat and said that "it kind of hurts for a minute" as her body gets adjusted to it.

Fan reactions to Adriana Chechik's post-surgery stream

Fans were quite delighted to see the streamer in good condition. Here are some of the reactions from r/LivestreamFail:

Adriana Chechik currently has over 811,000 followers on Twitch, and her fans as well as the streaming community, have already sent her their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

