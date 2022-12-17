“I am ready for all the hate and criticism”: Learn after GodLike’s shocking exit from COD Mobile World Championship 2022

After their loss in the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5, Jash "Learn'" from GodLike claimed that he was prepared to face backlash from fans.

The event's group stage saw underwhelming performances from several well-known teams, including Qing Jiu from China and ALMGHTY from Indonesia. The only two Indian teams in the event were eliminated during the first phase of the ongoing tournament.

Following GodLike's elimination from the tournament, Learn posted on his Twitter page:

"We lost 0-2 in our group stage and got eliminated. I am ready for all the hate and criticism. All the best to other teams. I will work harder and smarter until then and sorry to disappoint everyone."

Analyzing GodLike Esports' performances in COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5

The team lost their first 5v5 battle against NYSL Mayhem, a North American team, with a score of 0-3, due to which they fell into the elimination bracket. The first round, held in Hacienda, was easily clinched by the opponent, putting a lot of pressure on GodLike in the next round. The side played a do-or-die match against STMN, but they fell short once again and lost the match with a scoreline of 3-0.

The team failed to meet the expectations of fans and was knocked out of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022. The competition is being held in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA and will end on December 18.

World Championship 2022 Group Stage results (Image via COD Mobile)

After their early elimination, GodLike also posted a statement on their social media pages:

"At CODM WC 2022, We didn't live up to your expectations; in fact, we didn't even come close to our own expectations. and we apologise for the disappointment. We will work even harder in the future to exceed ourselves. and try to do better next time."

The team promised to work hard and hopes to make a sensational comeback in the 2023 season. GodLike received $15K in prize money in the 2023 COD Mobile World Championship.

The other team from the country, Vitality India, was also eliminated from the tournament. The team lost two matches to INCO Gaming and Wolves and won one match against STRUT. They were awarded $30K in prize money.

With the conclusion of the group phase of the tournament, a total of eight teams have advanced to the Playoffs, which will begin today at 7:30 pm IST. The COD Mobile World Championship 2022 boasts a hefty prize pool of $1.7 million.

