"I could ruin somebody's life" - PaymoneyWubby reveals why he has stopped calling out hateful comments

Dennis Richardson, widely recognized by his online alias PaymoneyWubby, used his Twitch stream to explain his decision to no longer read aloud negative comments. He provided two distinct reasons, first highlighting that some individuals leave comments solely to seek attention. His second reason was more focused on prioritizing the safety of those who leave hate comments.

The streamer disclosed that nowadays when a hate commenter posts their remarks, there's always a potential risk of other members within the streamer's community resorting to doxxing them. He said:

"I could ruin somebody's life."

"You better hope there is no personal information attached" - PaymoneyWubby explains why he ignores hate comments

During PaymoneyWubby's most recent stream (January 21), the streamer unveiled why he deliberately chose to overlook hate comments. He first explained that he ignores some comments since they are "clout" chasers. He said:

"You wanna know why I don't as much anymore? This is actually crazy to me, this is so crazy, why don't I read hate comments anymore? One, people used to hate me because it was fun and they liked to hate me, whereas now, people will hate me for the potential I will read it out. They are clout-seeking through hate."

(Timestamp: 01:02:38)

PaymoneyWubby then provided a secondary reason, and a more serious one, stating that he fears that if the commenter indeed posts something controversial, then they might run the risk of being attacked online or even doxxed by others. He said:

"The biggest reason that I stopped, you ready for this, it's because if I read a comment, I could ruin somebody's life at this point. And I'm taking responsibility for my audience in someway and saying, 'I need to pick and choose very carefully who I put on blast'."

He added:

"If some idiot on Reddit is going IN, and I put their sh*t up and I do a 20 minutes segment on them, you better hope there is no personal information attached cause some dumba**, who I don't want in my community, is gonna go for you and I don't want that."

What did the community say?

The clip was also shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a lot of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

LSF community reacts to the post (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

PaymoneyWubby, the San Diego-based streamer, boasts a substantial following on Twitch. As of the current writing, the streamer has amassed over 625,000 followers on his account. The streamer hit the news recently after he got banned after he reviewed explicit Twitch livestreams.