“I saw that mate” - KSI catches Dillon Danis making racially suggestive troll on Twitter

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" and MMA fighter Dillon Danis have been in an ongoing Twitter feud over the past few days. For context, the conflict picked up steam when JJ teased a possible boxing event in January, to which fellow YouTuber Logan Paul called out Dillon. Since then, the latter has been gung ho against influencer boxers, with a special focus on the Paul brothers and JJ.

However, it appeared that Dillon had taken his jibes in a different direction, albeit unintentionally. In a now-deleted tweet, Dillon shared a picture of Deji lashing KSI with a belt. He claimed to do the same if he fought JJ.

Realizing that this was racially indicative, he promptly deleted it, but not before JJ caught sight of it. He said:

"I saw that mate."

Dillon Danis and KSI exchange verbal blows on Twitter

For those unaware, the picture was taken from the thumbnail of a video uploaded to Deji's channel in January 2014. The video centered around the challenge of getting hit by a belt every time either of the two brothers conceded a goal in FIFA 14. The racially suggestive video itself was titled as "Slavery Fifa | The Rematch."

Dillon inadvertently used that to justify his plans to defeat KSI if the duo ever entered the ring. However, it backfired quickly. The MMA fighter swiftly removed the tweet but not before getting screengrabbed by hundreds of others, including the Sidemen member himself.

Dillon has not acknowledged the picture as of yet. In fact, he went on to make further trolls at KSI, non-racial this time. In one tweet, he used a picture of JJ's 53-year-old father and sarcastically stated that it was an out-of-shape picture of JJ.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis Olajide listen here kid look of the shape of you i’d make you hold my pocket all around Watford if we ever fought. i could be blindfolded and have two arms behind my back and i’d still dance on your head… twice on Sunday’s. @KSI Olajide listen here kid look of the shape of you i’d make you hold my pocket all around Watford if we ever fought. i could be blindfolded and have two arms behind my back and i’d still dance on your head… twice on Sunday’s. @KSI https://t.co/1leUZAjnKb

The 29-year-old YouTuber has since replied to the tweet by saying that it was "cringe." JJ's response has received over 13K likes and 97 retweets.

Fans react to the fiasco

Regardless of their fighting abilities, there is no doubt that JJ has the edge when it comes to online popularity. The latter's response received an overwhelming amount of likes and comments. Here are some of the comments that were made under the tweet:

Zander @XanderXeiss @KSI @dillondanis Back in the day jj would turn around make the face at dej and he’d get scared @KSI @dillondanis Back in the day jj would turn around make the face at dej and he’d get scared😂

Mikey Watson @Mikey_W4tson @KSI @dillondanis The video title is slavery fifa, don’t know if that’s the best option out of all the videos on his channel @KSI @dillondanis The video title is slavery fifa, don’t know if that’s the best option out of all the videos on his channel 😂

ItsRain @itsrainofficial @KSI @dillondanis Dude is desperate to be apart of your event, he’s been nonstop posting about you LOL. Living rent free in his mind. @KSI @dillondanis Dude is desperate to be apart of your event, he’s been nonstop posting about you LOL. Living rent free in his mind.

As of today, there has been no confirmation of any fight between the MMA star and the YouTube sensation. However, back in August, when Logan Paul suggested a possible bout with Dillon, the latter responded to the challenge affirmatively. It remains to be seen if the pro-athlete will take on any of the influencers in the boxing ring.

