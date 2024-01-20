"I had to do my son's hair" - American Rapper Wiz Khalifa explains why he backed out of IRL stream with N3on

Controversial Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" had plans to collaborate for a livestream with well-known American rapper and singer Wiz Khalifa on January 18. However, despite the streamer and his crew waiting for several hours in the studio, Wiz Khalifa couldn't make it, resulting in an unforeseen twist of events. Here are their reactions:

In a clip that was recently posted on X, Wiz Khalifa explained his absence. He said he was unable to participate in the stream because he needed to attend to his son's hair. He said:

"I had to do my son's hair."

"Do a bunch of dad stuff" - Wiz Khalifa on why he couldn't make the N3on stream

N3on has rapidly risen to prominence as one of the most popular streamers on Kick. However, his January 18 stream turned out to be a disappointment. Initially, he had planned to host a fight between Vitaly and Bryce Hall, which ultimately did not take place. Additionally, he faced the setback of being stood up by Wiz Khalifa.

When questioned about his absence, Wiz Khalifa explained that he couldn't make it due to having to clean his 10-year-old son's hair. He stated:

"I have a 10-year-old at home. I woke up and I was getting ready to go down to the studio and sh*t, but I had to do my son's hair before he went to bed, and I figured out, while I was doing his hair, that ni**a has a bunch of nuts and clumps and sh*t in his hair..."

He added that the task took longer than he had initially expected:

"So I had to like, condition his hair, and comb that sh*t out, and do a bunch of real, dad stuff. I was trying to make it down to the stream, but it ended up taking hella longer than I thought it would."

What did fans say?

The clip of Wiz Khalifa explaining his side of the story elicited a variety of reactions, with some even expressing skepticism. Here are some of the notable ones:

N3on recently became embroiled in a series of controversies. One notable instance involved him accusing fellow streamer Adin Ross of sabotaging his stream by allegedly influencing Vitaly, who was supposed to fight Bryce Hall. However, both Vitaly and Adin have since dismissed these claims.