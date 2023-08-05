The 33rd Team writer Ari Meirov shared Madden 24’s official soundtrack featuring Jack Harlow and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

As with any list, the talk about non-inclusions emerged. A football fan and hip-hop enthusiast commented:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“No Kanye on this makes this list a L sadly”

ChicagoMuse @ChicagoStatMuse @MySportsUpdate No Kanye on this makes this list a L sadly

Meanwhile, another Twitter user reacted:

“Jack Harlow??? Wiz Khalifa and Asap Ferg in the year of our Lord 2023???”

Villain aka Threat @uHThreaT



pic.twitter.com/t2Nar93JYw @MySportsUpdate Jack Harlow??? Wiz Khalifa and Asap Ferg in the year of our Lord 2023???

Here are other reactions regarding the list of songs and musicians for Madden 24.

SkolHub @CousinsToJJets @MySportsUpdate i speak for us all when i say we miss the old madden with rock music

Josh🎄 @DannyClears @MySportsUpdate Chat is there any good songs?

Sam🦋 @samh8876 @uHThreaT @MySportsUpdate Don’t lump wiz and asap in with jack harlow. That dude is terrible

Anthony Rivardo @Anthony_Rivardo @MySportsUpdate If I was buying this game, I’d be playing it on mute.

Tennessee Row KK @TT_row_kk @MySportsUpdate Just bring back madden 04 soundtrack

Kyle @Miamisportstats @MySportsUpdate Looks awful. Cant wait to know every word by heart.

Evan Tarracciano @Roto_Wizard @MySportsUpdate I’ve heard of exactly ZERO of these artists. Guess it would kill them to put on a rock song or two?

Jack Harlow made it to the list for his song “They Don’t Love It,” which is included in his April 2023 album Jackman. The song peaked at number 54 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the New Zealand Hot Singles charts. He was also featured on the Madden 22 soundtrack in the song “Ball is Life” with Swae Lee.

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s “Hype Me Up” can be heard while playing the game. The hip-hop artist from Pittsburgh released the song this year, his follow-up to the June 2023 mixtape See Ya.

Other artists featured in the Madden 24 soundtrack are Blackway, Toosii, Marshmello, Young Devyn, LG Malique, A$AP Ferg, Armani White, KAMAUU, Jay Rock, and BIA.

The soundtrack for the latest Madden version also includes songs from Amir Obe, AntsLive, CHIKA, EST Gee, Kimbra & Sahtyre, Mike Dimes, and Piers James.

Doechii and Joey Bada$$ are featured in Madden’s two most recent versions. The female rapper has her songs “I Told Em” and “Pacer” in this year’s version. Meanwhile, the male rapper from Brooklyn is featured in Mike Dimes’ single “HATCHBACK.”

Madden 24 release date

EA Sports has announced that the latest version of the NFL-sanctioned game will come out on August 18. However, those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition will have access three days earlier.

Those who pre-order the Standard Edition will get an elite Josh Allen item, their choice of two strategy items, and NFL Marble Bills Gear. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition features everything in Standard Edition, plus 4600 Madden Points.

Gamers who will pre-order the Deluxe Edition by August 17 will also get a Hall of Fame Player Item and a Superstar Celebration. Both versions allow Dual Entitlement, allowing the upgrade of Madden 24 from PlayStation 4 to 5 and Xbox One to Series X|S.

Madden 24 also features FieldSENSE Technology for more realistic movements. There’s also crossplay, allowing games to enjoy online multiplayer modes despite using different consoles. Superstar Mode also returns in this Madden version.