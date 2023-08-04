Madden 24 soundtrack: Jack Harlow, Polo G and every artist featured in latest edition

Madden 24 will debut on Aug. 18 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The next generation edition will benefit from fresh innovations and improvements created as a result of FieldSENSE's expertise, as well as additional functions like cross-play.

The Madden 24 release for this year seems to be one of the most fascinating ones in recent memory. With Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on the cover and a slew of fresh additions planned, there is a good chance that the game will quench fans' insatiable appetite for a top-notch football game.

EA Sports has now announced the Madden 24 soundtracks with less than two weeks till the game's release.

As many as 29 tracks are included in Madden 24's track list, including well-known artists like NF, Lacrae, SAINt JHN, Jack Harlow, Marshmello and Polo G. Although it isn't quite as abundant as Madden 23's tracklist, which featured more than 30 tunes, it is still compelling enough to draw players in.

Madden 24 Soundtrack: Full List of Artists and Tracks

Here is a list of all 29 songs from Madden NFL 24, arranged by artist name. Through the course of the season, new songs might be added.

These playlists, compiled by EA, have been made available on Apple Music.

Amir Obè - "VIP 2"

AntsLive - "Number One Candidate"

ARDN - "MAN DOWN"

Armani White - "GOATED"

Armani White, A$AP Ferg - "SILVER TOOTH"

Belly - "World Changed"

BIA - "MILLIONS"

Blackway - "Go Getter"

Blackway - "Talk About it"

CHIKA - "PRODIGY"

EST Gee - "STAY FOCUSED"

GOON DES GARÇONS - "WHO DO IT BETTER" (feat. Duke Deuce)

IDK - "Pit Stop"

Jack Harlow - "They Don't Love It"

JUSTIN CREDIBLE, C5 - "Unique"

KAMAUU - "the vibe"

Kvng Moses Jazzfeezy - "Keep Playin" (feat. CxMEESEN)

Lacrae, Andy Mineo - "Good Lord"

LG Malique - "Winning"

Marqus Clae - "Kendrick, Clae, & Cole"

Marshmello, Polo G, Southside - "Grown Man"

Mike Dimes - "HATCHBACK" (feat. Joey Bada$$)

NF - "SUFFICE"

Piers James - "BOOP"

SAINt JHN, London On Da Track - "Stadiums"

Tobe Nwigwe - "Bravo"

Toosii - "Go Go Go"

Young Devyn - "WYM"

Zai1k, yvngxchris - "cruise ctrl"