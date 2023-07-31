Madden 24 Franchise Mode: 10 new features introduced by EA for players across the world

Madden 24 Franchise Mode promises some exciting new features for players across the world. As the new NFL season approaches, EA is trying to incorporate changes that they hope will be popular to players across platforms. Some of them are old features that are being brought back, like the Training Camp in Franchise mode. Others are new additions and let us take a deep dive into them.

#1 - Madden 24 Franchise Mode introduces additional trade slots

The trade slots available has been doubled from three to six. However, if it is part of a trade package, a maximum number of three players can be added to that. EA acknowledges that it will not be totally realistic but a better experience nonetheless, where the maximum number of picks that one is able to offer is now six.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#2 - Extra year of draft picks

Following on from the above change, it was not a suprise to see that EA has added a year worth of draft picks to the mix. So, instead of being only able to trade picks from this year and next, Madden 24 Franchise Mode will allow trading picks for two years out from the current one.

#3 - Trade tuning

Overall, the Madden 24 Franchise Mode promises a better trading experience, especially as it pertains to offering and accepting trades. In a way, what they have tried to simulate are draft pick charts used in real trades and replicated them into the game.

#4 - Manual depth chart reordering

Among commissioner tools and settings, there is now a feature to turn ON or OFF the automatic reordering for the depth chart. After a trade is complete, leaving it ON will allow the analytics to automatically determine what the correct depth chart is. With the OFF setting, players can manually change and reorder their depth charts for a better playing experience.

#5 - Edit draft position strength

Another new feature is the draft class strength. Under the League Settings tab in franchise player will find Edit Draft Class Strength. They can set the options to Very Weak, Weak, Normal, Strong and Very Strong. These changes need to be done prior to Regular Season Week 1 for it to take effect in this season.

#6 - Offensive and defensive limits decoupling

Cooldowns and play call limits were earlier a universal setting. They applied to both the offense and the defense. In the Madden 24 Franchise Mode, commisioners can apply them to offense and defense independently.

#7 - Snake draft order

Fantasy draft brings some changes in its features as well. Instead of just using the standard draft method, which goes from 1 to 32, now commissioners can change and use a snake draft. In this option, the order reverses in every alternate round.

#8 - Prospects

Madden 23 introduced generational prospect generators. The current iteration makes the scope bigger. Now, there will be a generational talent at every single position with new generational prospects across the offensive line and at fullback, tight end, defensive end, safety and even punter.

#9 - Relocation

Relocation features have been improved in the Madden 24 Franchise Mode. The main change is that it is now not limited to owners but also the coach that utilize the feature. The player can select their new city, team branding, and stadium immediately after choosing to relocate, which is a change from previous iterations.

There are 15 new cities that have been added, for a total of 34 new destinations. In addition, earlier team names were tied to the city. Now, with the exception of The Oilers for Houston, any team name can be used for any location.

#10 - Contract updates

Madden 24 Franchise Mode has also updated the way contracts work. Restructuring has been made simple with the option appearing on the player card. There is also a Restructure option on the Team Salaries screen. Using this option shows the effect on current years and future years to take the right decision.

The 5th year option, while available on earlier modules, has been made more easily accessible. The 5th Year Option has been fully integrated into the Re-Sign system and screens for users and CPU alike.

With these changes, among others, EA is hoping that more people than ever will enjoy the Madden 24 Franchise Mode over the older iterations.