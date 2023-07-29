Madden 24 hopes to be the biggest and the best ever edition of the popular game but if the latest social media indications are anything to go by, there is a lot of convincing that they need to do.

Of course, as the most popular video game for football, it is heavily scrutinized and not everyone will be happy. But one that seems to have caught the particular ire of fans is that they are not bringing back created teams.

Instead, they are using the franchise mode to allow others to create custom teams in new cities. It did not sit well with some fans and they made it clear on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are some of the remarks below:

Bray Dogg @BrayCharles @EAMaddenNFL Zero percent chance I’m buying. Why not just bring back created teams?

Darren Carr @DCarr75 @EAMaddenNFL It’s 2023 and the kids can’t custom things on their own. Lol

NYJSell @39NYJ @EAMaddenNFL @MaxFootballGame Would never… give us customize options or we go play Max

IcyVert @IcyVert @EAMaddenNFL Wow these look terrible 🤯

Tyler Stauffer @tylerstauffer_ @EAMaddenNFL These are all so lame

₮Ÿ @bogles0 @EAMaddenNFL We just wanna create our own team

Rose🔰 @RoseSportsRants @EAMaddenNFL Thanks for the effort, but these unis just look awful. Hopefully create a team is in the new NCAA game and you can add that easily to madden next year

crizzo @crizzonet @EAMaddenNFL dang, these are terrible looking. not trying to be negative, but just giving honest feedback!

FORSTYYTHEMAN @forstyytheman @EAMaddenNFL CREATE A TEAM Thats what we want and need

LEROY JENKINS!!! @0Obiewan2 @EAMaddenNFL This is literally gonna be the worse madden kf all time. The game looks the exact same as last year and only one or two of the community requests have been added, half assed at that.

Madden 24 releases top 10s

Madden 24 has also given us the top 10 lists as per positions and team composition. It is fair to say that there have been many disagreements there with the general public. Most of the questions have been raised in the quarterback position.

Among quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is ranked at the top, followed by Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. While that many would agree with that, it puts Lamar Jackson up next ahead of Jalen Hurts, who took the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season.

If that ranking is based on overall performances and not just last season, it might make sense. But if that is the case, then ranking Aaron Rodgers below Dak Prescott might look controversial. Kirk Cousins has also slipped into the top 10 ahead of the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford.

The top 10 teams were also not free from controversies. The Kansas City Chiefs, unsurprisingly, came out on top followed by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals followed next.

The first surprise in the list was the Dallas Cowboys, who were put in the fifth spot, ahead of the likes of the San Francisco 49ers in ninth, who defeated them for the last two seasons in a row in the playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns were the other controversial pick given they did not even make it to the playoffs last season. They were put ahead of the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. The New York Jets, who are regarded as legitimate Super Bowl contenders this season, did not find a mention.

Madden 24 has certainly got tongues wagging and one suspects that is the prime purpose anyway. There can never be unanimity in these matters. Rather what it signals, is that the NFL season is going to be here soon and fans simply cannot wait.