Ari Meirov, NFL writer for The 33rd Team, tweeted photos of the Tennessee Titans’ throwback uniforms for the 2023 season. It is inspired by what they wore while still the Houston Oilers.

Meirov captioned his tweet:

“The #Titans will be bringing back their Houston Oilers throwback uniforms for two games this season. These are gorgeous. 🔥”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, another Twitter user disagreed with the Titans’ uniform decision, saying:

“This isn’t your uniform to use”

Another one commented:

“Stolen valor”

Here are other reactions regarding the Tennessee Titans’ throwback uniforms from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter’s tweet:

StraightCash @D73Magic @AdamSchefter 6-11 never looked so good

WhoDatDave @DavidALeBuff @AdamSchefter Give them back to Houston dammit

Chicago Native @Shinercock THEY DONT EVEN HAVE OIL IN NASHVILLE JUST FAKE COUNTRY MUSICIANS WTF IS THEIR PROBLEM twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini



Houston Texans get the Oilers throwback, not the Titans. Minnesota Wild get the North Stars, not Dallas. The rule should be, if a city loses a pro sports team but gets a new one, that new team gets the lore.Houston Texans get the Oilers throwback, not the Titans. Minnesota Wild get the North Stars, not Dallas. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Transferring locations isn’t new in the NFL, and the Titans underwent the same process. They were initially known as the Houston Oilers when they joined the American Football League in 1960.

During their AFL tenure, they won the league’s first two championships against the then-San Diego Chargers. After almost a decade in the AFL, the Oilers joined the National Football League in a merger between the two teams.

The Oilers stayed in Houston until 1996. A year later, they relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. They kept the Oilers moniker for two seasons before changing the name to the Tennessee Titans in 1999.

Meanwhile, Houston got a new NFL franchise three years after the Oilers left. It became known as the Texans, and they compete in the AFC South against the Titans, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As one commenter alluded, the Oilers’ throwback should be the Texans’ property. However, the Titans’ franchise history dates back to the Houston Oilers’ days, making them rightful owners of the logo and the uniforms.

However, there was one instance of an NFL team not bringing their previous image and likeness to their new location. The late Art Modell transferred the Cleveland Browns to Baltimore, Maryland, after the 1995 season. They left the Browns’ uniform to Cleveland, creating a new identity as the Ravens.

The Browns franchise was resurrected in 1999, and they wore the same uniforms and helmets they’ve been representing since 1946.

Will the Tennessee Titans win with these throwback uniforms?

While football fans have varying opinions about the Oilers-inspired throwback uniforms, what matters is if the Tennessee Titans win more games.

Last season, they missed the postseason at 7-10. The Titans were 7-3 at one point but lost their last seven regular season games.

This year, their offense will still be bannered by 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Derrick Henry. On defense, they re-signed Jeffery Simmons to a four-year, $94 million extension.

However, their most significant question is at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill is in the last year of his contract with the Tennessee Titans. They may entrust the team to Malik Willis or Will Levis if they don’t bring him back.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!