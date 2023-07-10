As he enters the final year of his contract, Derrick Henry faces a large amount of worry from Reddit.

Recently, u/ridleycornseller went on the Fantasy Football sub to opine that the Tennessee Titan should be a top-3 running back off the board. He said:

"Derrick Henry is the DEFINITION of a freak athlete and has finished as RB2, RB4, RB1 and RB1 on a PPG basis the last four years. I mean, have you seen a picture of Derrick Henry and really appreciated what he looks like compared to normal NFL running backs?? If Kelce is a freak that can keep it up, so is this guy!

"He keeps being the best fantasy RB in the league and his team is saying, 'yeah, as far as we're concerned he's still going strong.' He's in a contract year and they're probably just gonna run him into the ground without a care in the world about the consequences."

Many contradicted him, with a few of them saying that the offensive line would fail him:

"Okay they drafted a top OL, line is still dogs**t and he's gonna have a very low yards before contact. Aging RB, bad line, lots of workload."

Why Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans missed playoffs in 2022

These fantasy footballers' stance on Derrick Henry have some valid ground to stand on, as the Tennessee Titans shocking missed the playoffs in 2022. After starting 7-3, they lost their next seven games, while the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had been 3-7 before, won all but one of their next seven.

The pivotal game in that stretch was the final matchup between the two in Week 18. The AFC South was on the line, and the Titans lost.

A few reasons can be given for the collapse. While Henry was his usual dominant self, reaching another Pro Bowl for his third 1,500-yard performance in four seasons, the rest of the team struggled with injuries and inconsistent play.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was benched for rookie Malik Lewis and then hurt his ankle, while offensive tackle Taylor Lewan blew out his knee two weeks in. Both, as well as center Ben Jones, were absent from the season finale.

A lack of quality pass catchers also hurt the Titans. After losing AJ Brown and Julio Jones, they were forced to restock at that position, selecting Treylon Burks 18th overall in the draft and signing tight end Austin Hooper in free agency, but each could muster only 444 receiving yards and did not score more than two touchdowns.

