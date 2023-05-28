Which team did Houston Texans replace in NFL? Franchise's history explored

The Houston Texans replaced the city of Houston's previous franchise, the Houston Oilers, who appeared in the NFL from 1960 to 1996 before moving to Nashville and eventually becoming the Tennessee Titans. The Texans started as an expansion franchise in 2002, making them the newest team currently competing in the National Football League.

The Texans have had a decent history in the league, reaching the postseason six times: in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019. However, they are the only franchise to have never won a road playoff fixture and the only one to have never appeared in a conference championship game.

They're also one of four sides to have never appeared in a Super Bowl, alongside the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and division rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

Select Houston Texans Team Records

Here are some of the Houston Texans' franchise records as the youngest team in the National Football League:

Biggest comeback: 21 vs Los Angeles Chargers (September 9, 2013; W 31-28)

Biggest lead blown: 24 vs Kansas City Chiefs (January 12, 2020; L 31-51)

Consecutive losses: 14 (2013)

Consecutive wins: 9 (2018)

Fewest points Allowed: 278 (2011)

Home wins: 7 (2016)

Most points for 416 (2012)

Most points Scored: 57 vs. the Tennessee Titans (October 1, 2017; W 57-14)

Road wins: 6 (2012)

Touchdowns: 46 (2012)

Wins: 12 (2012)

Select Houston Texans All-time Franchise Offensive Individual Records

Here are some of the Houston Texans' all-time franchise offensive individual records:

Attempts: 3,020 Matt Schaub

Completion percentage: 65.6% Sage Rosenfels

Completions: 1,951 Matt Schaub

Most consecutive snaps: 3,884 Chester Pitts

Most consecutive starts: 171 Jon Weeks

Most games played: 171 Jon Weeks

Passer rating: 90.9 Matt Schaub

Passing touchdowns: 124 Matt Schaub

Passing yards per attempt: 8.0 Ryan Fitzpatrick

Passing yards per game: 258.0 Matt Schaub

Passing yards: 23,221 Matt Schaub

Receiving touchdowns: 64 Andre Johnson

Receiving yards per game: 80.5 Andre Johnson

Receiving yards per reception: 16.4 André Davis

Receiving yards: 13,597 Andre Johnson

Receptions per game: 6.0 Andre Johnson

Receptions: 1,012 Andre Johnson

Rushing attempts: 1,454 Arian Foster

Rushing average: 4.7 Ben Tate

Rushing touchdowns: 54 Arian Foster

Rushing yards per game: 85.2 Arian Foster

Rushing yards: 6,472 Arian Foster

Total points: 767 Kris Brown

Total touchdowns: 68 Arian Foster

Yards from scrimmage: 13,651 Andre Johnson

