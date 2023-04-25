Houston Texans NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Houston Texans were close to earning the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but their then-coach, Lovie Smith, couldn't resist going for an extra point. The Texans converted that extra point, and now they own the second overall pick rather than the first.

That's not a big deal, though, as they could still pick up some franchise-altering pieces at No. 2 in next week's draft. We look at that later in this article and other pressing needs for the Texans to address.

Houston Texans NFL Draft 2023 Picks

Here are the Houston Texans' picks in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 2

Round 1, Pick 12 (from CLE)

Round 2, Pick 33

Round 3, Pick 65

Round 3, Pick 73 (from the Cleveland Browns)

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 161 (from the Dallas Cowboys)

Round 6, Pick 188 (from the New York Giants)

Round 6, Pick 201 (from the Minnesota Vikings)

Round 6, Pick 203 (from the New Orleans Saints)

Round 7, Pick 230 (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Round 7, Pick 259*

Houston Texans team needs

The Texans have the following essential needs ahead of next week's draft:

#1 Quarterback

The Houston Texans could select Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. However, one thing's for sure: the team will have a franchise QB to build around for the next couple of years, and their rebuild should be well and truly underway.

#2 Wide receiver

The Houston Texans wide receiver tandem leaves much to be desired, as the team needs a genuinely elite receiver on their roster. That could pose a problem for whichever QB they select, except if they draft an elite wideout to pair with their future QB.

#3 EDGE

The Texans will look much different at EDGE under new coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans is a defensive guru, so you can expect him to stamp his authority on that side of the ball. Whether that happens via the draft or via a trade is anyone's guess, though.

Houston Texans NFL Draft 2023 predictions

This is our projected Houston Texans picks ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

1st round 2nd overall pick: QB Bryce Young

This pick could also be CJ Stroud, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. It depends on who the Carolina Panthers take first with their No. 1 overall pick.

If Young falls to the Houston Texans, they will have inarguably a pro-ready QB in this year's draft. Bryce Young has the leadership, pedigree, arm strength and athleticism to hit the ground running in the NFL.

2nd round 33rd overall pick: EDGE Lukas Van Ness

If DeMeco Ryans is looking for a disruptive player at EDGE, Lukas Van Ness could be his guy. Van Ness is an explosive pass rusher who could become an NFL impact starter.

3rd round 65th overall pick: OT Matthew Bergeron

Matthew Bergeron boasts impressive body control and mobility, making him a fluid operator on the field.

He's capable of redirecting and pivoting with ease and is effective when working laterally. As an intelligent player, Bergeron has excellent timing in the run game and displays exceptional awareness in pass protection. He would be a brilliant addition to the Texans offensive line.

3rd round 73rd overall pick: EDGE Mike Morris

Mike Morris is as versatile as they come, and his pass-rushing ability in college should translate to the NFL. He can play in several positions, so he will likely be a Swiss army knife for the Texans' new defensive scheme.

4th round 104th overall pick: DT Moro Ojomo

Moro Ojomo played for five years in college, and that could raise some eyebrows. However, ignore his lengthy college football career, and you will see a potentially intriguing prospect for the Texans due to the possibility of further physical development.

5th round 161st overall pick: TE Josh Whyle

Josh Whyle ticks the versatility test and is also a solid athlete with excellent pass-catching skills. He could be a decent backup contributor for the Texans from day one.

6th round 188th overall pick: CB Jakorian Bennett

Jakorian Bennett is a versatile defensive back from Maryland who can play various positions depending on the defensive side of the ball.

6th round 201st overall pick: S Quindell Johnson

Quindell Johnson is a decent enough playmaker from Memphis with good size, athleticism and versatility in coverage. He's a low-risk pick in this year's draft's sixth round.

6th round 203rd overall pick: LB Merlin Robertson

Merlin Robertson is a versatile player who can play both stacked inside linebacker and edge rusher and is a solid run defender. We know how NFL coaches love to have versatile studs on defense.

7th round 230th overall pick: CB Carrington Valentine

Carrington Valentine loves himself a solid hit and is known to provide value on special teams. He should carve out a nice niche for himself in the NFL.

7th round 259th overall pick: WR Andrei Iosivas

Andrei Iosivas is known for his athletic ability rather than football skills. That opens some doors for him in the Houston lineup, as he could act as a kick returner or even an auxiliary running back on select plays.

