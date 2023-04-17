Green Bay Packers NFL Draft 2023: Picks, team needs and predictions

The Green Bay Packers are about to embark on their long overdue rebuild, as we are almost in the era of Jordan Love. The Packers will be moving on from franchise legend Aaron Rodgers who's set to join New York Jets.

The next thing on the Packers' agenda will be to ace the 2023 NFL draft, where Brian Gutekunst will be tasked with building a solid core around Love. In this article, we discuss the Packers' 2023 Picks and draft needs and predict who they could select in the draft. So without further ado, let's rebuild the perennial underachieving franchise.

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft 2023 Picks

Here are the Packers' picks for the 2023 NFL Draft:

Round 1: 15th overall

Round 2: 45th overall

Round 3: 78th overall

Round 4: 116th overall

Round 5: 149th overall

Round 5, 170th overall

Round 7, 232nd overall

Round 7, 235th overall (via DET)

Round 7, 242nd overall (via JAX)

Round 7, 256th overall

Green Bay Packers team needs

The Green Bay Packers have a handful of glaring needs in their roster, and the upcoming draft could be a solid way to address those needs.

Here are three positions the Packers might be best served to select ahead of the 2023 NFL draft:

#1 Tight end

Tyler Scott and Josiah Deguara are the only two tight ends who played last season on the roster. For a Packers offensive scheme that played several two-tight end sets in 2022, that's a big issue.

Deguara makes sense as a versatile tight end who can essentially play like a fullback and off-ball blocker. The Packers could use a more traditional, big-bodied tight end who would provide Jordan Love with a target in the passing game. We will discuss more about a suitable replacement TE for Scott.

#2 Wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers have been awfully quiet in free agency regarding the wide receiver position, even though they need a WR2 to complement Christian Watson.

Watson was a breakout star for the Packers last season, with his upside far outweighing any growing pains. The Green Bay Packers couldn't do worse than getting a partner for him in this year's draft, as the 2023 draft has a slew of high-upside wideouts.

#3 Safety

The Green Bay Packers could reinforce their safety department, as the unit has grown stale since their glory years.

If the team wants to build another safety tandem that can last them for at least the next four or five years, they should look to replace Adrian Amos through the draft. Tarvarius Moore is a fine free-agency pickup, but he was only a spot starter in San Francisco. Let's see if they address this need via the draft.

Green Bay Packers NFL Draft 2023 Predictions

Here's a potential mock draft for the Green Bay Packers in 2023 using their current single selection in each round:

1st round, 15th overall: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Pretty straightforward pick here, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best wide receiver in the 202e NFL draft. Of course, he could be a better prospect, as he's only seen as a slot receiver.

However, he was among the best offensive weapons in college football in the 2021 season. If not for his injury-riddled 2022 season, Green Bay likely wouldn't have had a shot at drafting him without trading up.

Pairing him with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs would be a dream for Jordan Love, as he could start his Green Bay QB1 tenure with one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the league.

2nd round, 45th overall: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

The Green Bay Packers have ten picks in this month's draft, which they could use in various ways. They could trade up and select Darnell Washington, Georgia Bulldogs' tight end.

Washington is built like a truck, and the Georgia Bulldogs TE is everything you'd want in a modern tight end. He's a solid blocker and posted a stellar 9.88 Relative Athletic Score at the NFL Combine.

He's also a talented receiver who can make one-handed catches, bounce off defenders and dominate inside the red zone.

3rd round, 78th overall: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Jordan Battle is a safety and regularly showcased his skills on a stacked Alabama Crimson Tide secondary. The Packers could improve their super thin safety position, and selecting Battle would be a step in the right direction.

Battle is a plug-and-play starter in the Packers’ secondary. The 6' 1" safety provided leadership, versatility, instincts and consistency during his time at Alabama. Nick Saban raved about Battle, praising the veteran defensive back’s well-rounded skills and ability to help his teammates on the field.

4th round, 116th overall: Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green

Karl Brooks has the size of a three-technique EDGE but the versatility and athleticism to move around a defensive front. He flashes disruptive, three-down talent as a future starter in a one-gap scheme. He could be an excellent fit on the Packers' edge rush.

5th round, 149th overall: Anthony Johnson Jr, S, Iowa State

The safety position for the Green Bay Packers is fragile, so why not draft another safety to pair with Jordan Battle in the 2023 NFL draft?

Johnson moves fluidly with good play speed but still processes angles and coverage responsibilities at his new position. He would come downhill and hit anything near the line of scrimmage with everything he's got, but he would need to learn to control his aggression to become a more consistent tackler.

Johnson's traits, versatility and toughness give him a chance to become a starting safety or nickel safety. He could be a steal in the fifth round.

5th round, 170th overall: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

There's no such thing as too many good weapons, and Jordan Love could use one more wideout ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Andrei Iosivas is a decent pass catcher. Even though he needs to work on his catch technique and level up his aggression when competing for catch space, his ability to become a three-level route runner should work in his favor.

7th round, 232nd overall: Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Stetson Bennett led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back National Championships and has proven himself to be a resilient QB time and time again.

Drafting him to be a backup to Jordan Love would be a good idea, especially if Green Bay can pull it off in the later rounds. Stetson Bennett is a winner, and at this stage, that's what the Packers need in their locker room.

7th round, 235th overall: Jordan McFadden, OT, Clemson

Jordan McFadden was immense on the Clemson Tigers and could be a decent backup for the Green Bay Packers for a couple of years.

7th round, 242nd overall: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim played college football for six years in Minnesota, and he's one of the oldest prospects entering the 2023 NFL draft.

He's a decent prospect with the potential to improve. Currently projected as a fifth-round pick, he could help provide insurance at RB if he falls so low in this year's draft.

7th round, 256th overall: Lonnie Phelps, EDGE, Kansas

Lonnie Phelps is an undersized pass rusher who wins with high motor, effort and awareness. He may need some elite coaching to get to the next level due to his limited agility and strength, but he's a project worth undertaking.

