NFL Rumors: Executive provides damning report on Stetson Bennett's draft stock

The past few months have been a rollercoaster ride for former Georgia Bulldogs star Stetson Bennett. The quarterback who guided the Bulldogs program to back-to-back national football championships has now declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

Yet despite his success on the field, many scouts doubt the QB will be able to replicate the success he has achieved in college. Bennett's issues, though, aren't just limited to the field.

Earlier in the year, the former Bulldogs player was arrested on public intoxication charges. With so much trouble already brewing, one executive feels the future isn't too bright for Bennett.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



One NFC exe said: "He might go undrafted."



Bennett did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews, and was also arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29. Update: "Many" NFL executives have non-football concerns about Georgia QB Stenson Bennett, per @JFowlerESPN One NFC exe said: "He might go undrafted."Bennett did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews, and was also arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29. Update: "Many" NFL executives have non-football concerns about Georgia QB Stenson Bennett, per @JFowlerESPNOne NFC exe said: "He might go undrafted."Bennett did not receive universally high marks on combine interviews, and was also arrested for public intoxication on Jan. 29. https://t.co/x7cGtx06zq

According to a report by NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, an NFC executive claimed that the QB could go undrafted:

"He does some good stuff. But he might go undrafted... His pre-draft has not been good and there are questions about whether he'll be the pro that you need out of a backup QB."

ALSO READ - Ravens make $18M Odell Beckham Jr. signing official (PHOTOS)

Bennett was never quite projected to be a starting-caliber NFL QB. In fact, his run as Bulldogs QB came as a major surprise given his early struggles. Many believe that his surrounding cast propelled the QB to put up insane numbers in the college circuit. A case, though, could be made for him as a third-day pick to add depth to a QB-needy team's roster.

Stetson Bennett looks to redeem lost pride in NFL Draft

Stetson Bennett knows that his maturity is already being questioned by NFL GMs and scouts alike. But he took to salvage some lost pride ahead of the draft when he addressed the media about the incident:

"I understand why that can't happen. I've talked to coaches about it, talked to GMs. I've apologized to my family. That's whom I felt worse about... I know better."

Ric Garni @RICGARNI Stetson Bennett at the NFL Combine on his recent arrest in Texas: Stetson Bennett at the NFL Combine on his recent arrest in Texas: https://t.co/NhG3EBGPSA

Bennett knows that the odds are against him making a big splash on draft day. Many QBs in the NFL have gone on to have legendary careers despite going undrafted. Tony Romo, Kurt Warner, and Warren Moon are just to name a few. Whether the same fate awaits Bennett now remains to be seen.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes