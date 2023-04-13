IN PHOTOS: Ravens make $18M Odell Beckham Jr. signing official

The deal is now complete: Odell Beckham Jr. is the newest member of the Baltimore Ravens. After news broke a couple of days ago that the free-agent receiver had agreed to terms with the AFC franchise on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million, Beckham signed on the dotted line.

The pursuit of Beckham was a long one for teams, but it was Baltimore that shocked the NFL world with the salary offered for a player coming off two ACL injuries (the receiver gets $15 million guaranteed).

Beckham signing his Ravens contract. Photo via Ravens/Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With much of the offseason dominated by the Lamar Jackson contract saga, there was a sense that Baltimore was going to enter the new season severely underpowered on offense.

But with Odell signing, there is fresh hope that Jackson could be a little more eager to sign his non-exclusive franchise tag. After all, it would be odd that Jackson would help lure Beckham to Baltimore if he has no interest in playing there in 2023, but time will tell.

The Ravens fanbase at least has one signing to get excited about, and while it isn't Jackson, Odell Beckham Jr. is the next best thing.

Odell Beckham Jr. to help struggling Ravens offense

Los Angeles Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Last season, the Baltimore offense struggled to put up points, ranking 19th in the NFL for points per game (20.6). At times, tight end Mark Andrews was the only weapon who could threaten opposing defenses as the Ravens relied on their much-vaunted running game.

In every game but one, Baltimore rushed for over 100 yards, but there were 11 times the Ravens didn't throw for over 200 passing yards. That should change with the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., and if Jackson returns along with Rashod Bateman, who missed a large chunk of last season with injury, then Baltimore is in business.

Much of the Ravens' hopes for next season are directly tied to what happens with Jackson. And despite no contract being forthcoming, there is a level of optimism that it can be sorted out sooner rather than later.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes