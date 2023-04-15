Did Jaxon Smith-Njigba have NIL deals in Ohio? Exploring Packers target’s endorsements

College athletes are now permitted to make some significant money for themselves because of the new NIL regulations in the NCAA, which have already drastically altered the dynamics of all college sports, especially football.

Once it became legal, the Ohio State football program benefited from the NIL. In terms of NIL compensation, the program leads the nation. The Buckeyes are aware that they must make use of all of their recruiting and roster-maintaining resources.

Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Pro Day Recap Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2023 Pro Day Recap 🎬⭐️ https://t.co/DF3LFjeR1E

We are aware of the exact amount that some of these men are being compensated. C.J. Stroud is the second-highest compensated college football player in the nation in this draft class, according to On3 Sports. He receives $2.4 million in salary. With $1.7 million, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in sixth place.

In the NIL game, Ohio State has been a crucial player. To help the Buckeyes reach their objective of paying their student-athletes $13 million, their collective, The Foundation, negotiated significant accords.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a star wide receiver, has been a significant beneficiary thanks to his most recent $550,000 partnership with Designer Shoe Warehouse. Smith-Njigba has other partnerships with Ricart Automotive, Subway and Onyx Authenticated among others and is projected to have a NIL worth of $1.7 million.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s draft projection

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a dominant player in 2022 before suffering a tragic injury, will try to show that his peak year was not an aberration before the 2023 NFL draft.

Smith-Njigba triumphs thanks to his football IQ, movement control, prowess in running routes and good handling. By being nimble off the ball, using his feet and leverage skillfully and being fast enough to get past press coverage, he can quickly place himself in strikeout position and snag the ball.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba uses his excellent transitional abilities to put defensive players on the back foot and knock them off the rhythm with swift, efficient movements. He is inventive in the way he runs his routes.

Smith-Njigba only had 10 receptions in his freshman season for 49 yards and one score, which is a dismal stat profile for a player expected to be selected high in the forthcoming rookie selections. However, injuries and a congested wide receiver group as a freshman significantly hindered his performance.

The buzz surrounding Smith-Njigba is a result of his record-breaking second season. He broke the Big Ten receiving record that had stood for 20 years and topped his team in season ratings. Smith-Njigba caught passes from freshman starting QB C.J. Stroud for 95 catches, 1,606 receiving yards and nine TDs.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, which will be held in two weeks.

