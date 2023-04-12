Top 10 safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft: Who will go first?

The NFL Draft is just over two weeks away (April 27-29), and franchises are painstakingly analyzing their draft boards in preparation for the big day. Safeties hardly get attention in the draft process, but we will remedy that in this piece.

So without further ado, let's look at 10 of the best 2023 NFL Draft prospects at the safety position. We countdown from number 10 to one to find the best safety in the 2023 draft.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Very intrigued by Brian Branch’s tape:



• 14 TFL in 2022

• Can play from multiple alignments

• Football IQ is off the charts

• Has the range/instincts to matchup with speedy slots and pass-catching TEs



Certainly worth a look if Eagles trade back from #10 or available at #30. Very intrigued by Brian Branch’s tape:• 14 TFL in 2022• Can play from multiple alignments• Football IQ is off the charts• Has the range/instincts to matchup with speedy slots and pass-catching TEsCertainly worth a look if Eagles trade back from #10 or available at #30. https://t.co/pfasI2yA9P

The top 10 safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft

These are the top ten safeties in the 2023 NFL Draft.

10. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame University, 6-1, 196

Brandon Joseph hardly pops off the tape as an elite athlete. From a testing perspective, he may have fought at the highest level. Yet, Joseph makes this list because he sees the game adeptly. He is exceptionally steady and was rarely caught out of control in his college career. Those are vital strengths to have at the back end.

9. Jartavius Martin, Illinois University, 6-0, 195

In 2022, Jartavius Martin was one of the best slot defenders in the nation, especially in marking out ball carriers. Over the past two college seasons, Martin has missed all seven tackles on 129 attempts over the past two seasons. That's an absurdly high rate for a player often working out in space. Then, there is the fact that Martin also has 851 snaps as an outside cornerback in his career. His talents should translate to a decent NFL career.

8. Christopher Smith, University of Georgia, 5-11, 195

As a part of Kirby Smart's all-conquering Georgia Bulldogs team, Christopher Smith is one of the best actual backend players in the draft class. His ability to get sideline to sideline and downhill in the run game from deep will serve him professionally. His 2022 college mixtape is filled with splashy plays, as he charges with no fear, despite being undersized for his position. He is worth taking the flier on in this month's NFL Draft, as he is open to learning new tricks.

7. Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State University, 5-11, 202

Ji’Ayir Brown is solidly built for the safety position and loves to lay down the law. He can get a little feisty as a tackler, although when Brown does catch a ball carrier cleanly, they are stopped dead in their tracks. That recklessness often occurs in coverage, but if that can be coached out of him, an NFL team is getting a heck of a player. His skillset would be appreciated in the NFL, so you can expect to see him off the board by Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

6. Jordan Battle, University of Alabama, 6-1, 206

Jordan Battle made four starts as a freshman in 2019 before constantly playing over the past three college seasons. Battle seems like a jack-of-all-trades but a master of zero. He has decent size and physicality for the position average range and physicality. However, that range rarely got exposed, as Battle has put up three straight seasons with 75-plus coverage grades. He is well-acquainted with a Pro-style offense at Bama, making the jump to the NFL shouldn't be a big deal.

Ajay Cybulski @AjayCybulski #Cover1SeniorBowl J.L. Skinner from Boise State talks about how playing basketball has helped him in his journey to the NFL, and how he did this week in Mobile. My favorite interview of the week. #BillsMafia J.L. Skinner from Boise State talks about how playing basketball has helped him in his journey to the NFL, and how he did this week in Mobile. My favorite interview of the week. #BillsMafia #Cover1SeniorBowl https://t.co/g06triiloR

5. J.L. Skinner, Boise State University, 6-4, 220

J.L. Skinner is exceptionally fluid for a 220-pounder and can easily be a tight-end nullifier at the next level. This past season, he was impressive and allowed only 17 catches for 176 yards with four interceptions. The worry is what happens when he cannot operate around the line of scrimmage. His range is mid at best, and his change-of-direction ability does not come close to that of others on this list.

4. Sydney Brown, Illinois, 6-0, 205

Sydney Brown moves like he's built for this, and if you watch his college tape from any point this past NCAA season, it is very believable. Brown racked up six interceptions and six pass breakups primarily due to that make-up speed but also because he is an all-around fluid athlete in space. Furthermore, he has proved to have one of the more versatile skill sets in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

3. Jammie Robinson, Florida State University, 5-11, 203

Jammie Robinson is a stunning tackler and became a difference-maker in pass coverage. The agility that Robinson plays with for his size makes me think he ought to switch to running back. It's a big part of why he is an elite tackler. His ability to adjust on the run and break laterally is arguably the finest in the 2023 NFL Draft class. That all gives Jammie Robinson one of the higher floors and lowest ceilings at the safety position in the class.

2. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195

Antonio Johnson has such great acceleration that you might think he's a gazelle on the gridiron. The only worry is that the only role we've ever seen him play is the safety position. We are still determining how he will fare if asked to broaden his horizons in the NFL. Johnson is a shoo-in to get selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

1. Brian Branch, University of Alabama, 6-0, 193

Brian Branch was a natural from the moment he stepped onto the pitch at the Crimson Tide, and he left as arguably the best safety in recent memory. Since Branch stepped on the field at Alabama for 290 snaps as a wide-eyed freshman, he's been instinctual. One thing you should know about Branch is that he finishes plays. He was one of the best-tackling DBs in college. Furthermore, he missed only four of his 173 career tackle attempts. That's right, four! That is the kind of defender you want around the rock. An NFL franchise will be lucky to have him on their roster following the NFL Draft.

