2023 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens 7-round mock 

Baltimore Ravens fans have been watching events unfold this offseason from behind the sofa, petrified that Lamar Jackson will get his trade out of Maryland.

As of this moment that hasn’t happened, and the quarterback remains on a non-exclusive franchise tag heading into the 2023 season.

This leaves the Baltimore Ravens and their front-office in a difficult position ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. They are currently planning as if Jackson will be there for the first game of the regular season, and will have to draft accordingly.

One such move that will help the team has come way before the draft. Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed terms on a one-year deal with the Ravens, filling a position of need.

Would such a star receiver sign with a team without having been given assurances that Jackson will be there? Has he been signed to appease Jackson and add another potent weapon to his offense?

These questions will be answered in due course, but the immediate worry for John Harbaugh will be how to improve a 10-win team. They look to the draft to close the gap on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North.

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 NFL draft preview

Sportskeeda’s mock draft 1.0 has the Baltimore Ravens seeking to catch up by focusing on defensive playmakers in the draft.

The 22nd selection on the opening night of the NFL draft will fall to the Baltimore Ravens, although technically they are pick 23 heading into the event.

Everyone after the Miami Dolphins’ scheduled first-round selection will move up one spot due to Miami's punishment for tampering.

Baltimore only has five selections across all three days of the 2023 NFL draft, with the team not having either a second or seventh-round choice.

In Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock draft we will not consider any trades or signings that haven’t yet occurred.

Significant Baltimore Ravens free agency signings

Beckham is back, signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens

· WR Odell Beckham Jr.

· WR Nelson Agholor

· Re-signed S Geno Stone

· Re-signed RB Justice Hill

· Re-signed CB Trayvon Mullen

Significant Baltimore Ravens free agency losses

· G Ben Powers

· TE Josh Oliver

· DE Calais Campbell

· CB Marcus Peters

· DE Jason Pierre-Paul

· WR Sammy Watkins

· OT Ja’Wuan James

· CB Kyle Fuller

Sportskeeda’s 7-round mock for the Baltimore Ravens

Lukas Van Ness has every physical quality that Baltimore Ravens stars need

22. DE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

86. CB Sydney Brown, Illinois

124. WR Charlie Jones, Purdue

157. OT Andrew Vorhees, USC

199. S DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama

The Baltimore Ravens have a great history with athletically dominant, powerful pass rushers. The franchise has been able to bring the best out of players with these skills and Lukas Van Ness is a perfect fit for the Ravens’ defense.

He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds whilst weighing 272lbs. This was a jaw-dropping moment and showed just why teams are praying that the edge rusher out of Iowa will fall to them in the latter part of the first-round.

He can bully offensive linemen and move beyond them to get to the quarterback. He is an archetypal Baltimore Ravens defender and will be a great pick here.

After adding a pass rusher on the edge, John Harbaugh has two other significant areas of need heading into the draft.

The next gap is at cornerback, and with the team not having another pick in the third-round, Sydney Brown will be the chosen player.

The cornerback out of Illinois can also play as a free safety, and he has real power in his hits. This versatility across the secondary is very attractive for the Ravens, who need help there.

His ball-hawk abilities are impressive. Brown showed great game-awareness in Illinois, but his experience at safety means he is well versed in stopping the run.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor both arrived in Maryland and that could change the way the Baltimore Ravens approach round three. Sportskeeda still has Charlie Jones out of Purdue being selected here, with his excellence in short-gain plays being something that could help Lamar Jackson.

Jackson likes to run and escape trouble, and what is crucial in these situations is a slot receiver to offer him an escape route, especially on third down.

Andrew Vorhees is one of the strongest offensive linemen in the 2023 class. He was likely to be picked higher up on the board had he not torn his ACL whilst at the combine. Teams have been known to ignore physical problems like these before, but it’s inevitable that his stock will slide.

Baltimore don’t need immediate help on the O-Line, but Vorhees could be an ever-present from 2024 onwards. He will get healthy and has the physical tools to be a Pro Bowler caliber player. John Harbaugh will take advantage of his injury here and get a bargain.

What was particularly impressive about Vorhees was the fact that he managed to perform a bench press the day after tearing his ACL at the combine.

DeMarcco Hallems is a project pick. He played as a receiver in high school and college and has transitioned to the defensive side of the game well at Alabama. Baltimore will work with his physical tools and look for him to be a good role player.

