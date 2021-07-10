NFL Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season

A new era could begin anytime in San Francisco. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear after the end of the 2020 season that he didn't trust Jimmy Garoppolo, and the team traded up in the 2021 NFL draft to select Trey Lance with the third overall pick.

Garoppolo is expected to be the starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but Lance is the franchise's future. With the change at quarterback and several other players set to become free agents in 2022, we'll be looking at a very different San Francisco 49ers roster next year.

Five San Francisco 49ers stars likely to be on the move in 2022

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB

There's not much to say about Garoppolo. He's not part of the San Francisco 49ers' long-term plans. Instead of counting $27 million against the salary cap in 2022, the 49ers will just let him go, opening up more than $25 million in space.

#2 - Raheem Mostert, RB

Raheem Mostert will be a free agent next year. If there's one thing that's been evident in Shanahan's offensive system over the past couple of years, it's that most running backs can produce enough even if they're not elite.

#49ers RB Depth Chart:

1a. Trey Sermon (goal line)

1b. Raheem Mostert (change of pace)

3. Elijah Mitchell (special teams)

4. Jeff Wilson (IR) https://t.co/4LSBB4aJ9d — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) May 25, 2021

Last year, the player and the organization had some issues after Mostert threatened a short holdout to raise his salary. The 49ers drafted Ohio State's Trey Sermon, whose style fits in nicely with the outside zone system Shanahan loves to use. Mostert won't have any trouble finding a new team.

Laken Tomlinson is not likely to block for Trey Lance in 2022

#3 - Laken Tomlinson, G

The arrival of Aaron Banks means the 49ers can take advantage of his rookie contract and let Laken Tomlinson leave, who will hit the market as a free agent next year.

Tomlinson, the team's starting left guard last year, isn't a bad player, but Banks has a higher ceiling and will be cheaper than the veteran. He'll be helpful to any team that needs to improve the interior of the offensive line, especially blocking for the running game.

#4 - Tony Jefferson, S

Tony Jefferson was sidelined last year as he was recovering from a severe knee injury. He signed a veteran's minimum contract this year and will compete for a spot on the roster during training camp. With Tarvarius Moore expected to miss the entire season with an Achilles injury, Jefferson will likely be on the roster for the upcoming campaign.

#49ers safety Tarvarius Moore ruptured his Achilles at practice on Monday and will miss the entire 2021 season. The former third-round pick started 8 games last season. San Francisco signed Tony Jefferson on Monday.

#5 - Dontae Johnson, CB

49ers fans don't like hearing Dontae Johnson's name. The cornerback, who's in his third stint with the team, is a familiar face but isn't a difference-maker.

The 49ers drafted two cornerbacks in 2021, making Johnson expendable. He's an easy target for the vast majority of opposing quarterbacks, and his experience doesn't make up for his lack of skills.

