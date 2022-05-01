Who is Christian Watson? Former NDSU wideout now Aaron Rodgers' latest weapon on offense 

Christian Watson was the player the Green Bay Packers front office deemed fit to fill the void left by the loss of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (MVS). The departures left the franchise's wide receiver room paper thin.

This caused fans and analysts to speculate that an early-round wide receiver could be on the cards. While the Packers did use their two first-round picks on former Georgia defensive standouts Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt, they did get themselves Christian Watson in the second round.

The athletic and aggressive pass catcher is very similar in terms of attributes to that of MVS. He will likely have to hit the ground running immediately alongside the likes of veterans Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins.

To land the NDSU wideout with the 34th overall pick, the Packers had to part ways with their two third-round picks to divisional rivals Minnesota Vikings. So if Watson does indeed go onto have a successful career in Green Bay, then the Vikings will only have themselves to blame.

2006 - Greg Jennings Packers WRs taken in the 2nd round since 2006:2022 - Christian Watson2014 - Davante Adams 2011 - Randall Cobb 2008 - Jordy Nelson2006 - Greg Jennings https://t.co/Z8WPmGXKsy

Christian Watson's NFL Draft profile

Coming out of high school, Christian had with no offers on the table from colleges. But thankfully, North Dakota State was able to stumble upon this tape recorded by an assistant coach.

The player has had a meteoric rise over the past few years. With his mix of speed, athleticism, and strength, he proved to be a menace for FCS defensive backs. And it's not just the FCS, his NFL Combine numbers back that he would be able to do the same to Power Five players.

Christian Watson's rapport kicking off with Aaron Rodgers

Right as the rookie's name was called out on stage, the immediate thought that must've sprung to his head is easy for one to guess. The opportunity to play alongside one of the most talented quarterbacks to have played the sport is a god-send.

And the wideout made sure to let Rodgers know that he was ready to put in the work to win titles per a tweet by ESPN's Rob Demovsky:

"I'm ready to work, I'm ready to learn, and I'm ready to get after it. I know he's (Rodgers) gonna be tough on me, and that's exactly what I want."

His father, too, hailed Rodgers and said that the Packers quarterback was the first person to text his son after he was drafted.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar