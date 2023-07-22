Will Levis' salary: How much is Titans QB’s contract worth? 

Will Levis of Kentucky not being selected in the first round was one of the major shocks of the 2023 NFL draft. Levis fell out of the first round despite many experts projecting him to go in among the top five of the draft.

Early on Saturday morning, the Tennessee Titans tweeted a confirmation that Levis and the organization had reached an agreement. The message included a clip of the quarterback signing the contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although the agreement's formal terms have not yet been disclosed, Over the Cap estimates that Levis' contract should be a four-year, $9,542,166 deal, considering his draft position.

Levis will still make a lot of money, but it is significantly less than what his first-round counterparts will earn. With regard to his rookie deal, Levis' slip into the second round proved costly relative to what he may have made had Tennessee chosen him in the first round.

Why is that relevant? Because it has a big impact on the compensation he'll get as a rookie under the NFL wage system.

Typically, first-round selections receive fully guaranteed contracts. Beyond that, a player's overall guaranteed salary decreases as they drop down the draft. Will Levis' contract is probably not fully guaranteed because he dropped to the second round.

Wes on Broadway @TitansStats



In 2021, Levis became the only SEC QB in the PFF era to have 80+ passing grade & 80+ rushing grade in the same season 2021 Mobile Will Levis was such a different Quarterback than 2022 Injured Will LevisIn 2021, Levis became the only SEC QB in the PFF era to have 80+ passing grade & 80+ rushing grade in the same season pic.twitter.com/XtZKEJ7cki

Will Levis has a major role to play in training camp

The Titans' quarterback department appears somewhat improved now that Malik Willis has given fans reasons to be excited throughout off-season practices thus far. But it isn't yet firmly established. Currently, Ryan Tannehill is the team's QB1.

NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh



Dez Bryant (former NFL WR) said recently that he believes Levis will “end up” being the starter.



Levis also said in a recent interview that he wants to be the “best” QB in Titans history.



Mark Stoops (Kentucky HC) said he believes… pic.twitter.com/HQd6dFQvJO Will Levis looks READY for training campDez Bryant (former NFL WR) said recently that he believes Levis will “end up” being the starter.Levis also said in a recent interview that he wants to be the “best” QB in Titans history.Mark Stoops (Kentucky HC) said he believes… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Will Levis' chances of playing might become even slimmer as a result of the signing of DeAndre Hopkins because the Titans may now be in a must-win scenario.

However, training camp has witnessed some bizarre events in the past. Therefore, Levis may make such an impression during training camp that he may take over the position as a starter. Even though it currently seems a little out of reach, Levis shouldn't be written off completely. He's an exceedingly driven player who has shown a hunger for success over time.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!