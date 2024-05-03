"I can't stop n***as from doing certain s**t" - Kai Cenat explains why N3on was seemingly denied entry to Nicki Minaj's concert

Twitch star Kai Cenat has spoken out about a recent controversy involving Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on." For those unaware, on May 2, 2024, videos of N3on seemingly being denied entry to Nicki Minaj's concert in New York went viral on social media platforms such as X and TikTok.

According to Kai Cenat, the TikTok videos showcasing the incident were the "most click-baited s**t." He explained why the contentious Kick personality was not allowed into the concert, stating:

"Let me talk about the N3on situation. Okay? Bro... the TikTok clips that y'all see is the most click-baited s**t there is. Y'all know my security. Y'all know who I be with and who I move with. If you don't see who I be with in the video - it is not from Kai Cenat, gang. Dumb n***as wasn't letting him in just because I think... people were in tune and they might have seen something... you feel what I'm saying?"

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner added that his beef with N3on "runs deep" and mentioned a time when the latter made disparaging remarks about his mother.

Cenat said:

"Bro, that s**t runs deep, bro. You feel me? That's Nicki's security, bro. That wasn't me, gang. You feel me? That wasn't me, bro. You feel what I'm saying? I was with my n***as and then we heard that n***as were in the vicinity and it was a good thing that n***as had left because, bro, I can't stop n***as from doing certain s**t. My mom was disrespected. You feel what I'm saying?"

The 22-year-old insisted that it was not his security who seemingly denied N3on entry to Nicki Minaj's concert. He also commented on the Indian-American streamer's online shenanigans, saying:

"I'm in New York, bro. So, whatever happens, would happen. But nothing came from my side or my people and s**t like that. You feel me? That's the true reality of it, bro. The reason why he was getting denied access was, bro, he's on the internet and you're talking crazy, and expecting to not be any consequence IRL. It didn't have to come from my camp."

"I was insecure at the time and I take accountability" - When N3on apologized to Kai Cenat for making contentious remarks towards the Twitch streamer's mother

Earlier this year (on February 26, 2024), N3on discovered a video in which Kai Cenat told his friend, Ray, not to associate with the Kick star.

The streamer was taken aback and stated that he was hurt. He then apologized to Cenat for making contentious remarks about his mother, claiming he was "insecure at the time." He added:

"I brought up your mom when I shouldn't. I felt threatened because I was insecure. I was insecure at the time and I take accountability, bro. I'm sorry. I'm genuinely sorry for what I said. I did not mean that. I did not mean it."

In other news, Kai Cenat went viral on May 2, 2024, when footage of his dance performance at Nicki Minaj's concert surfaced on X.