"I think this is amazing": Asmongold elated about Gabe Newell after Diablo 4 launches on Steam

Zack “Asmongold” recently reacted to a meme that hits home for many, seeing Gabe Newell’s success by having Diablo 4 launch on Steam. Many publishers have ultimately come to Valve and released their games, despite some saying it would never happen. Blizzard became the latest publisher to do so, with Overwatch 2 and now the latest Diablo being confirmed to head to the Steam storefront.

It was clear that Asmongold loved seeing this success and that no matter what happened, Valve’s Steam storefront continued to be the most important thing it could be: good and reliable.

From regional pricing to simply being a good client to buy and play games on, the streamer loved seeing Gabe Newell’s success and commented on it:

“Oh my god, I think this is amazing, and good for him.”

Diablo 4 is coming to Steam, and Asmongold loves seeing Gabe Newell’s success

In a recent Asmongold stream, the OTK member found himself browsing Reddit to react to a variety of clips and memes. Among these was a 4chan meme about Steam/Valve and Gabe Newell becoming “too powerful.” The meme highlighted all the companies that came crawling back to host their games on Gabe’s platform:

“Microsoft came crawling back. EA came crawling back. Ubisoft came crawling back. Square Enix, crawling back, Activision, Blizzard, Sony’s putting their games on PC, now direct competitor is being hit with layoffs. Is he becoming too powerful?”

All those statements were true in terms of companies coming to host their games on the Steam platform. The most recent is Diablo 4, which now has a Steam page for players to browse. The streamer commented:

“Diablo 4 now has a Steam Page. Gabe did nothing, and won. F**k yeah. It’s Gabe’s world? It is.”

The streamer also light-heartedly joked about the situation, in particular, highlighting Gabe Newell himself. Regarding the looks of the owner of Valve, he remarked:

“And the best part about it, is Gabe looks exactly how you would expect the wizard of PC gaming to look.”

Asmongold was clear that he loved seeing this and was glad for Steam’s success. After all, it had been nothing if not a reliable, solid product for virtually its entire life cycle and continues to be to this day:

“Good for him. I mean, I’ve had Steam how many years, right? And it’s been a great service the whole time. I’m a big fan.”

After congratulating Gabe’s success, he also takes the time to say that the hate that the Epic Games Store receives is largely unwarranted. He went on to say that while he loves Steam, he loves a free marketplace more, where competition can exist and grow.

His fans may not always agree with him. But in this case, they certainly seemed to feel like Gabe Newell was one of the best things for PC gaming.

Asmongold’s YouTube comments section reacted to Gabe Newell meme

Gabe Newell's work didn't go unnoticed (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

There was a bit of discussion as to “Gabe did nothing,” with one person arguing that he, in fact, did quite a lot. That was the point of the meme, though, according to another reply on YouTube.

“Gabe did nothing” means that Steam did not try to court and draw these other companies back. Instead, they returned to the storefront on their own.

Steam could be a much different client with others in charge (Image via YouTube)

Others highlighted how bad things could be. They highlighted people like Bobby Kotick, who is known for making unpopular decisions throughout his time with Activision Blizzard. Some suggested the first thing people like that would do is charge fans to use Steam in the first place.

Gabe Newell has done a lot for PC gaming (Image via YouTube)

Some YouTube comments instead highlighted the great things, like Steam sales, regional pricing, and an easy-to-use system. Another user said that there’s one company still holding out that hasn’t gone to put their games on Steam quite yet: Nintendo. All in all, people were happy and satisfied with the platform as Valve had built it.

While some of Asmongold’s statements can be controversial or receive backlash from his community, many agreed 100% with his thoughts on this one: Steam is a pretty fantastic storefront.