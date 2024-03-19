"I think Jake Paul is actually pretty all right" - xQc gives his take on the Paul brothers, calls Logan Paul a "f**k head"

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has shared his thoughts on popular internet figures Jake and Logan Paul. While reacting to TikToks during a livestream on March 19, 2024, xQc came across an old video of Jake Paul in which he apologized to Logan Paul through a song.

The French-Canadian personality then decided to share his "true take" on the Paul brothers, claiming that Jake is "pretty all right" because of his morals and how he speaks.

However, he did not share positive sentiments for Logan, remarking:

"Do you want my true take, chat? I'm just going to say it. Guys, I may have said this way before, chat... I think Jake Paul is actually pretty all right. I think his morals and the way he talks or whatever, it actually pretty much shows he's been doing pretty good for himself. I think Logan is a f**k head! That's the take of the day, chat."

Expand Tweet

xQc compares Jake Paul with his brother Logan Paul

During the reaction segment of his livestream, xQc discovered an old Jake Paul music video in which he apologized to Logan Paul and expressed the desire to "end their war."

Jake Paul said:

"I love you, big bro. And I want you to know that I'm so sorry for the things I said. Sometimes I wish that our war would end. I want you to know they were just jokes. These times, they get tough, that's just when we go. Oh, why can't it be like Ohio? L.A. changed us but I want you to know that I love you, bro."

Timestamp: 00:16:35

In response to the 27-year-old's song, Felix remarked:

"Imagine chat, being a natural f**king warrior of the f**king battle. Like, the closest that it gets these days to a modern gladiator. Okay? Fighting for your life and then fighting this guy in the ring. Think about that."

The former Overwatch pro then compared Jake Paul with Logan Paul and said:

"I think Jake is actually pretty decent and his brother is an absolute f**k head! On god."

This is not the first time xQc has talked about Jake Paul. On August 7, 2023, the 28-year-old defended the YouTuber turned professional boxer's victory over Nate Diaz by writing, "MMA fans are cringe."