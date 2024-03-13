"I don't think Logan is your brother on the internet" - Adin Ross and Jake Paul fire shots at Logan Paul amid beef with KSI

Kick streamer Adin Ross shared his perspective on remarks made recently by Jake Paul's elder brother, Logan Paul, in the presence of JJ "KSI." In a recent episode of Logan's podcast, ImPaulsive, KSI was invited and asked about Jake's upcoming fight with Mike Tyson. Given their rivalry, KSI expressed his opinion that Tyson was too old. Logan said he shared a similar sentiment with Jake, adding:

"I told Jake that (Mike Tyson is old). I don't think he will knock him out unless Mike tries to knock him out."

Adin, reacting to Logan's comment while they were both present, said the latter, by siding with KSI, hadn't fulfilled the role of an elder brother. He added:

"Can I say one thing? and I said this on your podcast, I'm just gonna be honest with you, I've only had good interactions with Logan but I don't think Logan is your brother on the internet."

Adin Ross and Logan Paul react to KSI's recent podcast with Logan Paul

Adin Ross recently extended an invitation to Jake Paul to join his Kick stream. The two then responded to the latest episode of the ImPaulsive podcast featuring KSI. As mentioned, Adin noted that he wasn't particularly impressed by Logan's remarks during the podcast.

Jake Paul responded by further criticizing KSI:

"Maybe when he gets around KSI, that's when he likes to switch because KSI's energy towards me is negative and that's what pulls him towards him. But you wanna know the difference between Mike Tyson and KSI? Mike Tyson will actually fight me."

Jake wasn't particularly done yet. He further criticized KSI by stating:

"You're (KSI) just a coward, and so insecure that when someone else is doing something good, you have to try and rip him down."

Adin Ross agreed with the statements, referring to a recent legal notice he received from KSI and Misfits Boxing. He said:

"I've been hosting these f**king boxing events, I got f**king served."

Fans react to their conversation

Adin Ross recently received a legal notice from KSI and Misfits Boxing for organizing unsanctioned boxing events. The dispute arose when Adin announced his intention to host a match between DeenTheGreat, a fighter under contract with Misfits Boxing, and Adam Saleh.