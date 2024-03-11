“It’s a circus” - Fans scorned by chatter of headgear clause in Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight

New rumors surrounding Mike Tyson's upcoming fight drew critical reactions from fight fans.

Tyson is expected to fight YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match scheduled to take place on July 20. Paul has enjoyed commercial success in his boxing career so far. However, he has been criticized for fighting aging competitors well past their prime.

He continues to face the same criticism heading into the Tyson fight due to the massive 30-year age gap between them. British boxer Derek Chisora's recent claims about the use of headgear in this fight went viral on social media:

"I know for a fact that they're using 18-ounce gloves and headgear if I am not mistaken. So we're watching the sparring match. A guy who is [27], fighting a guy who's [57], it's a joke! You think I'm paying to watch that? Only kids will go to watch that and only parents will give their kids money to watch that."

Catch Chisora's comments below:

The rumored news was re-posted on @BoxingKingdom14 X account, and fans gave mixed reactions to the news.

@DubCityMick17 commented:

"It's a circus."

@WarhammerMents commented:

"Might as well cancel the event lol"

Other fight fans wrote:

"I’d honestly kinda hope so ngl mike is 60 years old"

"I mean if it’s an exhibition considering how old Mike is yes they should."

Catch more fan reactions below:

Dana White shares his thoughts on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, fans furious for using decades-old picture of Mike Tyson for fight poster

Mike Tyson retired from boxing after back-to-back losses against Danny Williams and Kevin McBride in 2004 and 2005, respectively. He briefly returned to competition for an exhibition boxing match against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Jake Paul, who insists his goal is to become a boxing world champion, is receiving a lot of heat for fighting the 57-year-old.

Fans were left furious when a recent social media post alleged that the photo of Tyson on the Paul vs. Tyson poster was taken almost two decades ago.

UFC CEO Dana White, who is a vocal critic of influencer boxing and a close friend of Tyson, stated that he does not like to see fighters with a massive age difference fight each other.