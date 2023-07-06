"I think the timing is really good" Red Bull Kumite's Mister Crimson talks Street Fighter 6's success, Modern Controls, and more (Exclusive)

Mister Crimson joined some of the best Street Fighter 6 players on the planet to compete in the Red Bull Kumite South Africa. As one of the first majors for SF6, fans around the world tuned in to see how the brackets would shake out. Ahead of the tournament, we reached out to many of the competitors. We wanted to see how they felt about their chances, what they enjoy about Capcom's latest fighting game, and much more.

Among these was Mister Crimson, one of the best fighting game players from France. A solid competitor with skill in a wide variety of fighting games, we conversed with him about what has made Street Fighter 6 so great, among other topics.

Mister Crimson discusses the Street Fighter 6 Red Bull Kumite South Africa, Modern Controls, and more

Q. Thank you for taking the time to chat with us! First off, how are you feeling about your chances?

Mister Crimson: I think I have the same chance that pretty much everyone else has - maybe a little bit higher because not a lot of people know how to play against my character. So I’m really confident, and I will do my best.

Q. Modern controls are a big talking point in SF6 right now. How do you feel about them? Are they viable for competitive play?

Mister Crimson: I’m not sure if it’s viable for a competitive player, but it’s a really interesting way to get into your character. Most people are afraid of fighting games because of the motions, not because of the playstyle that they have to use.

So Modern Controls can allow them to skip the motions and immediately enjoy doing moves like Hadouken, Shoryuken. So, competitively, I’m not sure, but it’s definitely a good tool for beginners.

Q. How do you feel about Street Fighter 6, as a fighting game? Is this a strong step forward compared to SF4 and SF5?

Mister Crimson: What I like about SF6 is that they took a lot of the experiences they had in SF5, and changed them for SF6. So they didn’t make a lot of the mistakes they made in SF5. Also, the game is more creative, because of the mechanics in the game.

The Drive Rush, the Drive System, and Perfect Parry, I think is really cool. So I really love this game and I think it will get better and better with time.

Q. You’ve already competed in Street Fighter 6 this year, at Headstomper 2023 as Dhalsim. How did Sim feel for you compared to previous games? Do you think he’s a strong character compared to the rest of the roster?

Mister Crimson: Right now, it’s really hard to say because the game is really young. I need a bit more time, but what is sure is that he is really fun to play, and I’m enjoying my time with him. So, I just have a good time and don’t think if he’s good or bad. I just play and enjoy it.

Q. You play a rather wide variety of games - from Samsho 2019 to DBFZ. What makes Street Fighter 6 so popular and interesting right now?

Mister Crimson: I think the timing is really good because it arrived at a moment when all the fighting games are pretty much on their last years. Tekken 7 is on its last years, Dragon Ball FighterZ is not really popular anymore.

Uh, Smash is also decreasing a bit, so I think a lot of players from many games are interested in competing in SF6. So I think this is the main reason for the game’s success, is the timing - definitely.

Mister Crimson is one of the top players from France, whether he's competing in Street Fighter 5, Street Fighter 6, Samurai Shodown, or Dragon Ball FighterZ. You can find him creating content on Twitch and YouTube, or on social media via Twitter.

