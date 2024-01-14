"I don't think X is anywhere near ready for a kid right now" - Trainwreckstv explains why he's "scared" for xQc

Kick co-founder and streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" surprised fans with his concern regarding the prospect of Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" having children. During a recent livestream, he discussed how various online personalities in the gaming realm are getting older and settling down. He talked about personalities like Timthetatman and Lirik having children and stated that he wonders why people are "running towards" it.

After a viewer posted a comment bringing up the topic of xQc having kids in particular, Tyler expressed his belief that xQc is "not ready" for having a child:

"Bro, this X guy. Bro, like I feel like, like I'm scared for X. Like, I don't think X is anywhere near ready for a kid right now."

"I have this feeling, and I hope I'm wrong" - Trainwreckstv talks about the prospect of xQc having children

In a recent broadcast on January 13, 2024, Trainwreckstv picked up the topic of how he wanted to "escape" the norm of having kids and settling down. He talked about how he wanted to "keep gaming and be irresponsible". He then explained that he came to the "gaming world where everybody stays young", to run away from the situation.

However, Tyler states that it is depressing that everyone is "running toward death", even though he knows that it is illogical to think that he would not die if he did not have a wife and kids. But he compares the experience of establishing a family to "rushing toward death."

Following this conversation, he talked about the various internet personalities who have recently had children or are in the process of settling down and may have a family someday, such as Ninja, Lirik, and Timthetatman.

While talking about creators and their possible children, he came to talk about xQc, and showcased a lack of confidence regarding his abilities to raise a family currently since he is "grinding":

"I think he's just grinding, but I have a feeling. I know how it's going to happen. I have this feeling and I hope I'm wrong. I feel like X, it isn't going to be, like, a normal thing. It's not going to be like, okay, finds a relationship, waits like three to four years, has a kid. I feel like, it's going to be some like insane intense love."

Trainwreckstv painted a hypothetical scenario of how things would go down if xQc were to decide to settle down and predicted that it would come true in a few years:

"He meets a girl, first three months they're in Vegas, they're married and they have a kid on the way. It's gonna be some sh*t like that, okay? Don't clip and show him this, wait 'till it happens and then we can watch it like, three years down the line. Okay? I'm telling you, it's going to be some sh*t like that."

Fans react to Trainwreckstv's statements

Some netizens were confused about the context behind his statements and wondered if Tyler knew something that is not known publically about Félix:

Some netizens had their own opinion about xQc possibly deciding to have a family and raising children, with many agreeing with Trainwreckstv and his prediction about Félix's "intense" romantic getaway:

Trainwreckstv, acting in his capacity as the co-founder of Kick, recently asked an ex-employee who was affected by the major layoffs at Twitch to work under him. More specifically, Tyler asked if the ex-employee could help develop Kick Rivals, which is similar to Twitch Rivals, a gaming tournament involving streamers and ex-pro players.