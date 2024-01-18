"I thought it was funny" - Valkyrae reveals Samsung blocked her on Twitter after she called them out

On January 18, 2024, YouTube Gaming sensation Rachell "Valkyrae" took to X to reveal that Samsung had blocked her on the social media platform. For context, the South Korean conglomerate held the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17, 2024, at the SAP Center in California. They later posted a photo of a person from the event, mistaking them for the streamer.

Valkyrae immediately called out Samsung, clarifying that she did not attend the 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event in person. She wrote:

"Hey Samsung, that is not me, lol."

Samsung eventually deleted the social media post. On January 18, 2024, the 100 Thieves co-owner disclosed that the electronics giant had blocked her on X. Her post was captioned:

"I thought it was funny, relax (loudly crying face emoji)."

The YouTube streamer called out Samsung on their now-deleted tweet (Image via X)

"Social media manager panicked" - Fans react as Valkyrae reveals getting blocked by Samsung after she called them out

The YouTube streamer reveals she got blocked by Samsung (Image via X)

The 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event has become the talk of the town, as Samsung introduced this year's flagship smartphone - the S24 series. Prominent internet personalities Imane "Pokimane" and Jimmy "MrBeast" also made appearances at the Samsung event, providing information about the device.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung mistakenly tagged Valkyrae in their now-deleted post, claiming she also attended the event. The Los Angeles-based personality later revealed that the company blocked her on X. Her revelation quickly went viral, garnering over 23k likes in just an hour.

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" commented that Valkyrae could get "free tech" from Samsung:

Twitch political commentator HasanAbi's comment (Image via X)

One True King's (OTK) social media manager, Yung Jeff, was perplexed by the situation:

One True King social media manager Yung Jeff's comment (Image via X)

Twitch streamer Noko described Samsung's decision to block the 32-year-old as the "weirdest response from a company":

Twitch streamer Noko's comment (Image via X)

Meanwhile, X user @ddoubledom1 wrote:

"Social media manager panicked (skull emoji)."

X user @ddoubledom1 believed that Samsung's social media manager "panicked" (Image via X)

Some of the more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

On December 28, 2023, Valkyrae announced that she had re-signed with YouTube Gaming. She is one of the most popular streamers on the Google-owned platform, boasting over four million subscribers on her channel.