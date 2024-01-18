"Samsung leaning on creators pretty hard": Internet reacts as Pokimane and MrBeast are featured in Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024

Samsung recently hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, and it featured prominent content creators like Imane "Pokimane" Anys and MrBeast. The show was livestreamed on January 16, 2024, and showcased the new S24 lineup, among other things. The broadcast lasted for three hours and 34 minutes and had about three million views.

Viewers who tuned in to the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event were pleasantly surprised to see their favorite content creators, MrBeast and Pokimane, in attendance. While the former showcased the new smartphone line's camera, the latter discussed the screen quality and how it can enhance the gaming experience.

One user on X highlighted Samsung's use of content creators to promote the event:

"#Samsung leaning in on creators pretty hard. Both Mr Beast and Pokimane? Pushing hard."

MrBeast and Pokimane promote new Samsung S24 lineup at Unpacked 2024

Pokimane is a content creator who mostly streams games on her Twitch channel. She plays a variety of games, from shooters like Valorant to MMORPGs like WoW.

The streamer kicked off the gaming experience part of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event. She spoke about how she had been gaming for years and raytracing being the reason behind her preference for the PC platform. This was a promotion for the Galaxy S24 introducing Raytracing.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event isn't Samsung's first collaboration with MrBeast. The content creator previously partnered with Samsung to promote the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold5. In the recent show, the YouTuber was seen testing the camera of the new Galaxy S24 with 10x and 30x zoom while also being 50 ft high in the air.

Fans were thrilled to see the streamers promote the Samsung brand, and many used Unpacked hashtags to also show their enthusiasm on social media.

One X user highlighted how Samsung is trying to reach out to its online and gaming audience.

This user stated that the K-pop groups previously used MrBeast as a marketing strategy, and Samsung is now doing the same.

Here are some more reactions:

