"I thought this guy was Elon Musk" - MrBeast falls for Elon Musk look-a-like, ends up taking a photo with a stranger

YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast's" side-splitting selfie with an Elon Musk look-alike has quickly gone viral. Jimmy shared this amusing photo on his official X page (formerly known as Twitter), believing he was on the verge of snapping a picture with the owner of SpaceX and Twitter/X. Much to his disappointment, however, he found himself in a photo-op with a complete stranger who bore an uncanny resemblance to the tech magnate.

Jimmy, who boasts more than 23 million followers on his Twitter/X account, shared this image earlier today (September 13). His caption read:

"I thought this guy was Elon Musk but as I got closer I realized he wasn’t but I was in too deep on the picture to back out."

MrBeast shares selfie with Elon Musk look-a-like (Image via Twitter/X)

"Dollar general Elon Musk right there" - Fans react as MrBeast mistakes stranger to be Elon Musk

MrBeast's rather comical encounter with someone he mistook for Elon Musk has quickly generated substantial online engagement. In less than three hours since his tweet/X post, it has already garnered over 1.5K comments.

Here are a few noteworthy responses:

Fans spam troll-worthy comments under Jimmy's tweet (Image via Twitter/X)

Fans figure out other look-a-likes from Hollywood (Image via Twitter/X)

Fans compare the stranger's ID to Arnold Schwarzenegger (Image via Twitter/X)

Elon Musk has yet to catch a glimpse of Jimmy's latest tweet. If he sees it, there's no denying he might respond with something quirky and entertaining.

Despite Jimmy's humorous mix-up, he and the real Elon Musk share a long-standing online rapport. The two have engaged in conversations on the platform before. One of their tweet exchanges went viral when the YouTuber playfully inquired if he could be the next CEO, to which Elon responded affirmatively.

Here's their conversation:

MrBeast inquires if he can be the new Twitter CEO (Image via Twitter/X)

This isn't the first time Jimmy has made headlines this month. He recently took part in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 on September 9. Although Jimmy was not heavily involved in the match, he did grab attention when he was ultimately taken down by a tackle from fellow YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed." To read more about the story, click here.