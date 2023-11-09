"I thought Serena Williams was the best tennis player" - IShowSpeed responds to Novak Djokovic trolling him at Ballon d'Or 2023

During a recent livestream, YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" reacted to a viral video in which tennis icon Novak Djokovic trolled him. For context, the streamer attended the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. There, he met many sports figures, including Djokovic. The Ohio native appeared to be unfamiliar with the tennis star and asked for his name.

Djokovic took the opportunity to troll the content creator by claiming to be a new member of the AC Milan football club. He said:

"Hey, man! What's up? I'm the new AC Milan star. I haven't played yet but I'm getting on in the next game. Going for the hat trick."

After watching the video, IShowSpeed asked his fans why the 36-year-old Serbian "lied" to him. He then remarked:

"Chat, I thought f**king Serena Williams was the best... Serena Williams was the best tennis player in the world, bro."

"I didn't even take a picture with him!" - IShowSpeed reacts to his viral interaction with Novak Djokovic, refers to Tiger Woods as a "tennis" player

During the YouTube livestream, IShowSpeed reviewed submissions on his official Discord server, where he discovered that a fan provided information about Novak Djokovic. They also shared a viral video of the streamer's interaction with the tennis star at the Ballon d'Or 2023 event.

The 18-year-old giggled while watching the video and said:

"Trolled by a famous tennis player. Chat, tell me why? (The streamer starts watching the video) Chat, tell me why this dude f**king lied to me, bro? Two days later, I find out he's, like, the best tennis f**king tennis player in the world, bro!"

A few moments later, the recently unbanned Twitch personality hilariously referred to Tiger Woods as a "tennis" player:

"But, chat, Novak Djokovic is the best. Like, bro, I heard he's the number one tennis player, bro! Like, chat, I'm thinking of f**king Tiger Woods and f**king Serena Williams (are) the best f**king tennis players."

Expressing regret at not taking a picture with Djokovic, he said:

"I didn't even take a picture with him! Why do people keep trolling me, bro?! People just keep trolling me! Like, why did he have to troll me?"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

IShowSpeed's response to Novak Djokovic trolling him has left fans in stitches on social media. Here's a snapshot of some notable comments from X (formerly Twitter):

In addition to Djokovic, the YouTube star also connected with Manchester City star Erling Haaland during the Ballon d'Or 2023 IRL livestream.

