IShowSpeed gets trolled by tennis icon Novak Djokovic during IRL Ballon d'Or stream

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" hosted a special IRL livestream from the Ballon d'Or 2023 event at Paris' Theatre du Chatelet on October 30, 2023. Before attending the ceremony, the streamer interacted with several prominent sporting personalities. At one point, he noticed a familiar figure but was unable to identify him. It was none other than tennis icon Novak Djokovic.

When IShowSpeed approached Djokovic and asked what his name was, the 36-year-old took the opportunity to troll the streamer. Calling himself the new member of the AC Milan football club, Djokovic said:

"Hey, man! What's up? (The streamer asks his name and says that he looks familiar) I'm the new AC Milan star. I haven't played yet but I'm getting on in the next game. Going for the hat trick."

The 18-year-old internet personality hilariously bought the Serbian's joke and responded:

"Yeah, yeah, yeah! I know, yeah! You are? Let's get it! Yes, sir!"

IShowSpeed went on to say that he got to see a lot of "upcoming footballers" at the Ballon d'Or 2023 ceremony:

"Chat, I got to see a lot of upcoming footballers, bro. Upcoming footballers, I love to see that. He's an upcoming footballer. He's grinding. You don't start right now."

"Bro is just casually speaking with the best tennis player" - IShowSpeed getting trolled by Novak Djokovic leaves fans in stitches

Timestamp: 01:22:35

X user @CFC_Janty's post featuring Novak Djokovic's hilarious interaction with IShowSpeed has received over a million views. One netizen expressed surprise that the content creator was unaware of the number one tennis player:

Another fan made a lighthearted comment, writing:

X user @UTDKayleb was amused to see the recently unbanned Twitch streamer casually interacting with Djokovic. They added:

"Bro (is) just casually speaking with the best tennis player and doesn't know who he is."

According to one community member, Djokovic looked excited to meet the YouTuber:

Here are some more pertinent comments:

Another moment from IShowSpeed's recent IRL livestream went viral when he seemingly started crying upon seeing Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or for the eighth time.

