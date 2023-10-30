ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic continues to sit atop the summit with Carlos Alcaraz in hot pursuit of the No. 1 spot

The latest ATP rankings has Novak Djokovic leading the list for a record-extending 397th week. He's ahead of the second-placed Carlos Alcaraz by 2,420 points, but that lead is about to be trimmed.

The two are competing at the Paris Masters this week and could exchange positions by next Monday depending on their results. Points from last year's Paris Masters and the ATP Finals will drop next week.

Djokovic will lose 2,100 points since he was the runner-up in Paris last year and won the ATP Finals, while Alcaraz will drop just 180 points. The Spaniard didn't compete in the season-ending championships last year.

Alcaraz needs to reach at least the final in Paris to have a shot at reclaiming the No. 1 ranking while hoping for Djokovic to crash out early. As for the rest of the top 10 this week, Daniil Medvedev remains a non-mover at No. 3.

Jannik Sinner holds on to the No. 4 spot. He won the title in Vienna over Medvedev in the final on Sunday (29 October). Andrey Rublev also remains steady at No. 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up a place to No. 6 thanks to his semifinal finish in Vienna.

The Greek's rise pushed Holger Rune down a rung to No. 7. Casper Ruud follows him at No. 8, but is in danger of exiting the top 10 if he loses early in Paris. Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz swapped places to be ranked No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Hubert Hurkacz has positioned himself to re-enter the top 10 with his string of good results. He won the Shanghai Masters earlier this month and finished as the runner-up in Basel over the weekend. A good run in Paris could push him back into the top 10 of the ATP rankings next week.

Arthur Fils and Matteo Arnaldi continue to move up in the ATP rankings

Arthur Fils inches closer to making his top 30 debut in the ATP rankings.

19-year-old Arthur Fils has been one of the breakout stars of the season. He claimed his maiden career title at the Lyon Open in May and reached the European Open final this month as well. The Frenchman rose by two spots in this week's ATP rankings to No. 36 — a new career high.

22-year-old Matteo Arnaldi has also given a good account of himself this year and joined a bunch of Italians in representing their country at the top of the game. He moved up by five places this week to No. 41 to achieve a new career milestone.

Other players to reach a new career high this week include Tallon Griekspoor (No. 23), Fabian Marozsan (No. 61), Alexander Shevchenko (No. 63), Tomas Machac (No. 64), Thanasi Kokkinakis (No. 67), Yosuke Watanuki (No. 72) and Borna Gojo (No. 73).

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

