"I was trying to get a YouTube deal" - Mizkif reveals he wanted to retire after Camp Knut, explains why he didn't quit streaming

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has updated the community via a new YouTube video. In a three-minute feature, the content creator celebrated reaching the one million subscribers milestone on the Google-owned platform and shared plans for future content. While expressing his gratitude to fans for their support throughout his career, Mizkif said:

"We hit a million subscribers. Yay! I just want to say thank you guys so much for all the support over the last few years. It blows my mind thinking that I've been making content for over six years now. I started in 2018 when I made a video on a Mizkif Documentaries channel called, 'Who is Tyler1?' I was literally just a massive fanboy of Tyler1 and that video has millions of views, and is the biggest video I've ever made. Cool!"

Later in the video, the Austin, Texas-based personality revealed that he wanted to retire from content creation when Camp Knut concluded in 2022. For those unaware, Camp Knut was a 30-day fitness training program led by Norwegian Twitch streamer and fitness influencer Knut Spildrejorde.

Elaborating on why he considered retiring from streaming, the 29-year-old said:

"If some of you are probably thinking this is a video about retirement - you're completely wrong. It's the exact opposite. I have no intention of retiring. In fact, I did want to retire. I don't think I've ever said this. I did want to retire after Camp Knut. I was trying to get a YouTube deal at the time and felt like I kind of did everything and I really didn't want to do streaming anymore."

"So many more exciting things I have planned for the future" - Mizkif explains why he didn't quit livestreaming after not getting a YouTube deal

Mizkif continued the conversation, saying that his plans to retire from streaming because he "kind of did everything" were "completely wrong." He explained:

"But I was completely wrong. I have not done everything. You know? I just did the massive WoW Guild with all my friends."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder then mentioned his recently opened Iron Forge Gym, which he runs in collaboration with Knut. He added:

"I did a gym where I created a gym. It's something new and there are so many more exciting things I have planned for the future that I want to experience with you guys on-stream and with my YouTube channel."

Mizkif is a renowned figure in the livestreaming industry, best known for his Just Chatting, IRL, and gaming content. At the time of writing, he boasted over two million followers and averaged 21,404 viewers per stream on Twitch.