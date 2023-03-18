"I turn away for 10 minutes and he has shaved his head" - Streaming community reacts as IShowSpeed outrageously shaves hair during livestream

On March 17, popular streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" made headlines within the streaming community after experimenting with a hair clipper during his stream. Unfortunately, this resulted in a hairline that was pushed back much further than intended, leading to many viewers commenting on how ridiculous he looked.

While the situation was certainly embarrassing for IShowSpeed, it also provided a moment of levity for fans who were able to find humor in the situation. Darren's cameraman and manager, Slipz, took to his Twitter account to state:

"I turn away for 10 minutes and he has shaved his head"

IShowSpeed botches haircut, compares the result to footballer Ronaldo's iconic hairdo

IShowSpeed has become well-known in the streaming community for his tendency to find himself in comical situations, often coupled with over-the-top reactions that make for entertaining viewing.

This latest incident with his hair is just one example of the antics that he is known for, and it's not the first time he's experimented with his appearance on stream either.

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Speed just messed up his hairline on stream Speed just messed up his hairline on stream 😭😭💀 https://t.co/74aCnYKR31

The streamer, who attempted to cut his own hair, decided to experiment with his hairline and ended up with a noticeable bald spot. Upon realizing the outcome of his haircut, the streamer was left visibly disappointed. However, managed to find some humor in the situation as he compared his latest haircut to that of the iconic Brazilian footballer Ronaldo.

Here's what the internet said

IShowSpeed's antics have certainly entertained his fans, and it's safe to say that his latest haircut mishap will be one to remember. Here are some reactions from fans.

Darren's barber (@ceodills) took to the replies to mention how his job got harder due to the streamer's antics:

One user comically compared his latest haircut to that of the Dragon Ball Z character Vegeta:

KSI, who is also a target of internet trolls due to his hairline, was mentioned by a user:

Here are a few other reactions:

jyhx @zuesxxs @SpeedUpdates1 he might aswell shave the whole thing off @SpeedUpdates1 he might aswell shave the whole thing off

Brandon 🇺🇸 @BrandonBLW @SpeedUpdates1 I just see a speed vid and expect yelling and I’m usually right @SpeedUpdates1 I just see a speed vid and expect yelling and I’m usually right

IShowSpeed's latest antics caught the attention of the world of professional football, as popular footballer Alphonso Davies was FaceTimed by the streamer later in the stream. Davies was taken aback by the state of IShowSpeed's new haircut and was seen holding back his laughter as he spoke to him.

