"I've been tailgating you for like thirty minutes": YouTuber Matan Even stream-snipes Fousey for the second time

Controversial YouTuber Matan Even, known for his cameos, recently appeared in Yousef's "Fousey" much-hyped comeback stream on Kick on January 1, 2024. For context, Yousef had taken a hiatus from streaming for over four months, having been admitted to a mental institution for several weeks before getting discharged.

Hence, this stream marked his much-anticipated comeback. Yousef was left shocked at Matan's unexpected appearance and reacted with awe. This marks the second time such an incident has occurred during one of Fousey's broadcasts, with the previous instance dating back to July 2023.

Upon seeing the familiar face, Yousef exclaimed:

"How? How? How? How?..."

To which Matan replied with a straight face:

"I've been tailgating you for like thirty minutes."

"I was circling you at the gym" - YouTuber Matan Even stream-snipes Fousey during comeback stream

YouTuber Matan Even, who is also popularly known as The Bill Clinton Kid, is an American YouTuber who has earned a reputation for unexpectedly showing up at events, appearances, and award shows. Most controversially, he made it to the stage during the 2022 Game Awards and called Bill Clinton a "reformed orthodox rabbi."

He has since then gained fame online, also apparently training with MMA star Colby Covington. He has also stream-sniped Fousey in the past during 2023, much to the latter's surprise.

Quite similarly, in this second appearance during Yousef's comeback stream, Matan entered the scene and shook hands with everyone. As Fousey asked how he knew about his location and was able to stream-snipe him, Matan replied:

"I've been tailgating you for like thirty minutes. I was circling you at the gym... White truck? "

Yousef subsequently asked about his well-being and said that he missed Matan. In response, the latter asked if this was his first stream back:

"How are you?... (Matan asks if it's his first stream back) I missed you, yeah."

Fans react to the interaction between the content creators

Netizens seemed awestruck with Matan's ability to show up at the most unusual places at the right time:

Yet, other users deemed Matan's ability to show up so unexpectedly and his following Yousef as "creepy":

A few users were less than impressed and found the entire interaction futile, stating that the two were popular "for no reason":

