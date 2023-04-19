“I have to wait for there to be a problem” - JiDion reveals he can’t change leaked Social Security number

Popular YouTuber and streamer Jidon "JiDion" went live on his stream to disclose that he was unable to change his Social Security Number (SSN), even after it was leaked to the public. The unfavorable situation arose shortly after Jidion's Twitter account was hacked on April 14, with the hacker releasing a photo of the streamer's SSN card.

Despite the leak, JiDion stated that the authorities have informed him that he won't be able to change his SSN unless significant damage has occurred with it. A distraught Jidon stated:

"I have to wait for there to be a problem”

JiDion opens up after getting hacked on Twitter

The aftermath of the Twitter hack was incredibly difficult for Jidon, as he revealed that he had to visit several locations to resolve the matter, including his cellular provider and the Social Security Number (SSN) offices:

"My manager flew out, the whole day we just went to the cellular providers, had to go to the Social Security office. I can't even change my social. Like, literally, I have to wait for you guys to do more damage for me to f**king change my social. Isn't that crazy?"

(Timestamp: 09:40)

He continued:

"I have to wait till I get, like, a lot of damage equivalent to my income, in order to have the ability to change my Social Security number. I'm like, 'What the f**k?'. So I have to wait for there to be a problem for me to change my social."

He further disclosed that he had to freeze his credit card and was even aware of the hacker's identity, as it appeared to be an "inside job" from his cellular company. Jidon was unable to provide all of the important details due to legal reasons. However, he did disclose that his lawyers are handling the matter.

Here's what the internet said

After the streamer shared his story, fans flooded the comments section with encouraging comments and messages of support. A few fans criticized the cellular provider company for its apparent lack of protection and security measures, which may have resulted in the hack. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans react to the incident (Image via JiDionPremium/YouTube)

Cybercrime and identity theft are major issues that affect numerous people across the world, and streamers are often targeted by hackers who are looking to steal personal information or engage in doxxing. Fortunately, Jidon has regained complete access to his Twitter account at the very least.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes