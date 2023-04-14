Was JiDion hacked on Twitter? Streamer’s account posts new NFT promotion

Streamer and YouTuber Jidon "JiDion" was hacked earlier today, April 14. The hacker(s) gained access to his Twitter account and has been posting a series of tweets promoting an NFT project. In their latest post, they claimed that the first 100 people to buy the NFT would get a chance to collaborate with YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast."

JiDion confirmed on Instagram that his Twitter account was compromised. He urged his followers to mass report the account so it would get restricted.

Liver Boy @pbnjay13 jidion got hacked , don’t click that link jidion got hacked , don’t click that link https://t.co/Rft832Fvlz

Was JiDion doxxed? Twitter account shares Social Security Number

The hacker(s) appears to have shared JiDion's private information on Twitter. They posted a picture of the YouTuber's driver's license, which mentions his Social Security number. The post has since been deleted, and its authenticity is questionable.

Hacker shares JiDion's private information. (Image via Twitter)

They also tweeted that those who purchased the NFTs would receive free merchandise and the ability to access bloopers and behind-the-scenes footage of the YouTuber.

LiDion @Jidion6



Those of you who are in the crypto space that hold the NFT receive free merchandise and exclusive access video bloopers and unreleased content that will be uploaded to my site.



Fans should exercise caution and not engage with any suspicious links or messages sent from his hacked account. They may lead to harmful or fraudulent activity, such as phishing scams or malware installations.

At the time of writing, Jidon's Twitter account remains hacked, and the posts promoting the NFT project are still up. The hacker has also disabled replies to most of the tweets, presumably to avoid the backlash.

What did the fans say?

Fans were quick to notice suspicious activity on the YouTuber's Twitter account. Jidon's prompt response in confirming the news of the hacking helped curb the number of scams. Given that the account has over 600K followers, it is possible that some individuals had already fallen for the trap.

Here are some of the notable reactions to the story:

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Hacked! Just confirmed it! DramaAlert @DramaAlert



Many in his community think so after he randomly promoted an NFT and disabled replies on Twitter. JiDion got hacked it seems! #DramaAlert Many in his community think so after he randomly promoted an NFT and disabled replies on Twitter. JiDion got hacked it seems! #DramaAlert Many in his community think so after he randomly promoted an NFT and disabled replies on Twitter. https://t.co/IPTLXr0jwo JiDion isHacked! Just confirmed it! twitter.com/dramaalert/sta… JiDion is 💯 Hacked! Just confirmed it! twitter.com/dramaalert/sta…

DramaAlert @DramaAlert @Jidion6 UPDATE: #DramaAlert has been able to confirm that JiDion is hacked, and that the above reply is from the hacker, and not actually JiDion. @Jidion6 UPDATE: #DramaAlert has been able to confirm that JiDion is hacked, and that the above reply is from the hacker, and not actually JiDion.

Some are speculating that the incident was a prank or staged for an upcoming video.

Rehan @2Rehan4



Those of you who are in the crypto space that hold the NFT receive free merchandise and exclusive access video bloopers and unreleased content that will be uploaded to my site.



However, given the suspicious content being posted and the streamer's request for fans to report the situation, it seems unlikely to be a joke.

Mams Taylor, KSI's manager, also confirmed the hacking.

Proper Loud Music @MamsTaylor LiDion @Jidion6



Those of you who are in the crypto space that hold the NFT receive free merchandise and exclusive access video bloopers and unreleased content that will be uploaded to my site.



Jidon has recently shifted to Rumble, a streaming platform that promotes free speech. He hosted a couple of livestreams, including a recent UFC event. He was also live earlier today, prior to getting hacked, using an army tank.

