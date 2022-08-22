"I want my game to be more like a Quentin Tarantino film": Yakuza maker Toshihiro Nagoshi talks about next release

Fans have been waiting for some time to see what the Yakuza-making veteran, Toshihiro Nagoshi, has in store for them. According to him, they won't have to wait very long, although he didn't divulge the exact details. More importantly, he didn't fail to discuss what he envisions for the project in the future.

"I want my game to be more like a Quentin Tarantino film – so there can be humour."

Toshihiro Nagoshi is one of the veterans in the world of video games, and he has worked at Sega in the past. His expertise engulfed different games and genres before Yakuza became a stellar success for him and everyone associated with it.

The Yakuza series has been an overwhelming success, spread across different titles released on multiple platforms. The games are well-known not just for their gameplay and design but also for the exciting action sequences that have been a part of them over the years.

Fans could have something more exciting in store in the future if its creator Toshihiro Nagoshi is to be believed regarding his next upcoming project.

Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi wants his next game to be influenced by a Hollywood veteran

Movies and video games have always shared a close bond for multiple reasons. While one has a passive nature and the other an active one, the level of storytelling and graphical detailing keeps merging in a continuous fashion. It becomes a natural trend when gamemakers get influenced by movie directors.

Speaking with 4Players, Nagoshi divulged some exciting details about how his next game could be. The veteran Japanese game maker seems to have been heavily influenced by Quentin Tarantino and wants the next game to be like one of his movies.

"Something that's just intimidating or just bloody and brutal doesn't suit my taste – I want a human touch, a bit of silliness and a bit of seriousness, that's what I'm in the mood for at the moment."

Nagoshi didn't fail to add that there will be the typical violence that has become a staple of the Yakuza series. He also explained his rationale behind what he means by a game inspired by Tarantino's movies.

"Of course, I can’t reveal too much about our game yet, but I can give a rough idea: It will definitely contain violence as a game element, but I don’t want to go too much in the direction of thriller or even horror."

While he didn't reveal the exact dates, Nagoshi did reveal that he dislikes holding on to critical information for very long. He assured that everyone would be duly informed about the developments when the time was right.

"I'm not the type who can hold something like that back for long. So, you probably won't have to wait too much longer…. Or rather: I think I will go public with it much sooner than other developers would!"

If Nagoshi's interview is anything to go by, his next game will have similar features to the Yakuza games of the past. However, the onus will be on him to showcase the desired innovation in producing something new.

