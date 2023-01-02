"I want to make sure that I am flying the Offbeet colors high on the global stage": Offbeet Esports FIFA athlete Amaan Warsi

With the very first qualifiers for the FIFA Global Series just around the corner, competitive players from around the globe are preparing for the challenging and grueling task of making it to the greatest stage of them all. This time around, former Bengaluru FC Esports athlete Amaan Warsi will be looking to make his mark on the global stage, representing his brand new team, Offbeet Esports.

Offbeet Esports has only recently ventured into the world of competitive FIFA 23 gameplay, and has managed to secure the services of some of the most talented players in India. Over the past few seasons, Amaan Warsi's abilities are well-known within India's competitive FIFA circuit, and he will be aiming to implement his eISL experience to help him secure qualification at FGS.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Shivanshu Raturi, Warsi shed light on his gaming roots, his experience with FIFA 23, as well as the future he envisions for Offbeet Esports and his own career in competitive gaming.

Offbeet Esports' Amaan Warsi highlights his experiences in the competitive world of FIFA 23 Esports

Q. Hailing from Dehradun, how did you decide to get into FIFA esports? What is the competitive circuit like in the city?

Warsi: I used to play Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) 2013 with friends at my place and my best friend told me about this esports portal GamingMonk and asked me to try it out. I went to Chandigarh to play and finished in third place. To be very honest, I was kinda shocked too.

The competitive circuit in Dehradun was initially stale. However, it did pick up pace in 2018, but ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, no LAN events have taken place. I hope they start again soon.

Q. You participated in the inaugural edition of the eISL earlier this year. How did that experience influence your esports journey?

Warsi: The year I decided to focus on my studies more, eISL was announced. I wasn’t even going to play in the qualifiers, but my friend asked me to play. Surprisingly, I qualified in the second qualifier itself. eISL was a make-or-break journey for me, and I think I did pretty well. It's only been onward and upwards from thereon.

Q. One of your current teammates at Offbeet Esports, Sagnik Bannerjee, was also your partner in the eISL tournament. How has this affected your dynamic in your current team and how is it different from the eISL?

Warsi: When you meet a new person, you need time to connect and get along. I’ve known Sagnik for six years now and we are really good friends. Having a friend by your side who knows FIFA in and out and always backs you even if you are not doing well gives you so much confidence. The relationship is still the same in the current team, but there’s more rivalry now to be the best, not just amongst ourselves, but in India as well.

Q. In your opinion, what is it that sets Offbeet Esports apart from other teams in the competitive FIFA scene in India? What made you choose this org?

Warsi: Offbeet Esports is the first Esports Academy in India that focuses on almost every aspect of the game, whether it's training or how important mental health is when competing at the top level with top players. When Ekalavya approached me to join the team, I was pleasantly surprised to learn that there was finally someone who knew about the mechanics and the competitive scene of FIFA, which led to my decision.

Q. Offbeet Esports recently participated in the eClub World Cup, which is played in a 2v2 co-op format. What was your first competitive experience with your new team like?

Warsi: The competitive experience was great. The three of us were playing the eClub World Cup for the very first time, and Sagnik was the only one amongst us who played last year. The atmosphere was quite intense and fun at the same time. The way we all back each other is great, in the end, it's all about supporting each other and winning titles together.

Q. How have you been preparing for the upcoming FGS qualifiers?

Warsi: I practice three to four hours a day with basic drills that include corner tactics and free-kick tactics, and we have all been playing many friendlies to better understand the game. We end up helping each other when we get to know about different set piece routines or corner routines. So, yes, the FGS practice is going well. It's my first time playing at FGS, and I hope to do well.

Q. With FIFA esports focusing on both single-player and co-op gameplay, what are the differences in your mindset when approaching these events when comparing 1v1 and 2v2 games?

Warsi: When I play 1v1, I know it’s all about me, there's no one else to blame for making any mistakes. I make sure that I play with a calm mind because FIFA can be very unrewarding at times, so if I lose my head while competing, it’s not going to reward me, and most importantly, I talk to myself continuously when I’m competing in a 1v1 tournament.

The 2v2 tournament is a team game, so sometimes, I’ll make mistakes and sometimes, my partner will. I make sure not to play the blame game; mistakes are part and parcel of the sport. It’s all about picking yourself up when you make a mistake and boosting each other’s confidence while pushing each other to do well.

Q. What is your vision for the future of Offbeet Esports and how does it factor into your gaming career?

Warsi: My vision for the future of Offbeet Esports is quite clear and simple. Firstly, I want to do well and win tournaments. I want to make sure that I am flying the Offbeet colors high on the global stage, and as I said earlier, since Offbeet Esports is an academy, I want to try and help aspiring esports athletes in any way that I can. I would love to help scout talent in the future and who knows, I might even end up coaching one day.

Q. You recently started posting reels and shorts on your Instagram and YouTube accounts. How does content creation benefit pro FIFA players?

Warsi: Anyone who's competing will agree to the fact that you can compete up to a particular age in esports. After that, you’ll have to either coach or get into content creation. Social media is also the best way to connect with fans and aspiring athletes alike. After all, if I have some knowledge about FIFA, I would like to use social media to help other people get better at the game.

Q. What is your message to aspiring esports players across the nation who want to make a living playing the games they love?

Warsi: My message to the players is that it’s not going to be an easy path, you’ll feel like "why am I even doing this?" You may question yourself at every step, but you must stay strong and not give up. Hang in there and keep believing in yourself. Make sure you rise above your own worries and everyone else’s opinions, stay true to yourself, and you’ll end up finding your own path.

Poll : 0 votes