"I was way better at pretending to be a man than you" - Kris Tyson hits back at netizens criticizing her six-month HRT update

Content creator Kris Tyson has responded to individuals who criticized her for sharing an update about her gender transition. For those unaware, the 27-year-old YouTuber has been undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for over six months. Additionally, she now prefers to go by the name "Kris" instead of "Chris."

While she has received a lot of support, particularly from within the MrBeast crew, there have been a lot of toxic and homophonic remarks targeted at her. One such example can be seen here:

Sapiens NFT @homosap_nft Posting the few ugly photos you would never post before transgendering implies that transgendering makes you beautiful. twitter.com/kristyson_/sta…

Kris was swift to retort, stating:

"Never said I was ugly before! I think I was way better at pretending to be a man than you lil guy."

Kris @kristyson_ also never said I was ugly before! I think I was way better at pretending to be a man than you lil guy 🥰 @homosap_nft I think you forgot I’m famous and literally every picture I’ve ever posted has been seen by thousands of people alreadyalso never said I was ugly before! I think I was way better at pretending to be a man than you lil guy 🥰 pic.twitter.com/pJmGNhNWh9

Kris Tyson's swift reply garners netizen's reactions

Kris Tyson has become a polarizing figure, with far-right and conservative groups being vocal critics of her gender reassignment. Among her most prominent critics is controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako," who recently went as far as comparing her newfound personality to that of Satan.

Kris has been receiving many toxic remarks on her social media accounts, especially on platforms like Twitter. Despite the criticism, she has remained resolute, often responding with witty and clever retorts. Her latest response was met with several follow-up tweets:

Sapiens NFT @homosap_nft @kristyson_ You didn't say you were ugly, but you definitely meant that. I don't think you would share your most handsome photo with your most beautiful photo while giving transphobic people ratios because it would go against your rhetoric.

violet @violetshiftz @homosap_nft @kristyson_ it doesnt even matter what she looked like before because she prefers what she looks like now

sassy southern @sarah_sprason @kristyson_ @homosap_nft I know who you are, because of my kids... And I fully support you with this! And I will fully explain to my children that sometimes people aren't born into the right gender! X

🌸Avy 🌸 @AvyWeathery @kristyson_ @homosap_nft Their so mad Kris. Completely boiling. Over things you do for YOUR life and YOUR happiness while completely and utterly neglecting their own. How sad

kelp @bibleotecas @kristyson_ @homosap_nft Actually insane that these ppl come for you just bc yr happy now

rep in a box 🏳️‍⚧️ @rep_in_a_box @kristyson_ @homosap_nft Anybody else feel like the guy who identifies with the NFT crowd should be able to understand that some people just wanna make something fun out of the thing a lot of people hate? lmfao

While Kris has faced criticism, she has also received significant support from her fans and well-known figures in the online community, including MrBeast. The YouTuber, in a tweet earlier this year, slammed critics, stating:

"Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f*cken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."

On a recent episode of Anthony Padilla's podcast on YouTube, Kris Tyson made a significant step in her journey by appearing on camera for the first time in fully-fledged women's clothing. She opened up about her gender transition, saying:

"Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things. I wasn't quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cis-gendered. I needed the freedom to express myself and figure out who I was."

It's also worth noting that in addition to her name change (from Chris to Kris), she now identifies with the pronouns "she/her."