"I was way better at pretending to be a man than you" - Kris Tyson hits back at netizens criticizing her six-month HRT update

Content creator Kris Tyson has responded to individuals who criticized her for sharing an update about her gender transition. For those unaware, the 27-year-old YouTuber has been undergoing Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) for over six months. Additionally, she now prefers to go by the name "Kris" instead of "Chris."
While she has received a lot of support, particularly from within the MrBeast crew, there have been a lot of toxic and homophonic remarks targeted at her. One such example can be seen here:
Kris was swift to retort, stating:
"Never said I was ugly before! I think I was way better at pretending to be a man than you lil guy."
Kris Tyson's swift reply garners netizen's reactions
Kris Tyson has become a polarizing figure, with far-right and conservative groups being vocal critics of her gender reassignment. Among her most prominent critics is controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako," who recently went as far as comparing her newfound personality to that of Satan.
Kris has been receiving many toxic remarks on her social media accounts, especially on platforms like Twitter. Despite the criticism, she has remained resolute, often responding with witty and clever retorts. Her latest response was met with several follow-up tweets:
While Kris has faced criticism, she has also received significant support from her fans and well-known figures in the online community, including MrBeast. The YouTuber, in a tweet earlier this year, slammed critics, stating:
"Yeah, this is getting absurd. Chris isn’t my “nightmare” he’s my f*cken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off."
On a recent episode of Anthony Padilla's podcast on YouTube, Kris Tyson made a significant step in her journey by appearing on camera for the first time in fully-fledged women's clothing. She opened up about her gender transition, saying:
"Six, seven, eight months ago my hair started growing out, all these kinds of things. I wasn't quite sure exactly who I was yet, but I knew I was not cis-gendered. I needed the freedom to express myself and figure out who I was."
It's also worth noting that in addition to her name change (from Chris to Kris), she now identifies with the pronouns "she/her."